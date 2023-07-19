Out-of-favour West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine launched a stunning counter-attack but the effort came to nothing, as winless Los Angeles Knight Riders slumped to their third straight defeat with a 21-run loss to San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket on Tuesday night.
In pursuit of an imposing 213 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Knight Riders crashed to 116 for five at the start of the 14th over before Russell and Narine mounted brave rearguard action, gathering 75 off 41 deliveries in an unbroken sixth wicket stand.
Russell, short of runs for the tournament, blasted an unbeaten 42 off 26 balls with two fours and four sixes while the left-handed Narine belted 17-ball unbeaten 28, with three sixes.
However, the 50 runs required from the last two overs proved out of their reach, Russell lashing a couple of sixes in the penultimate over and Narine following up with another brace in the final over, to keep the Unicorns bowlers on their toes.
Earlier, opener Matthew Wade top-scored with 78 from 41 deliveries as Unicorns, choosing to bat first, finished on 212 for seven from their 20 overs.
The Australian slammed seven fours and five sixes, dominating an 88-run, opening stand with Finn Allen (20) before adding a further 55 for the second wicket with fellow countryman Marcus Stoinis who punched an 18-ball 37 with three fours and three sixes.
When Stoinis and Wade perished in successive overs to leave the innings on 147 for three in the 14th over, Corey Anderson struck 39 from 20 deliveries with three fours and three sixes, to energise the back end of the innings.
Seamer Russell and off-spinner Narine had little impact, claiming a wicket apiece.
In reply, Jason Roy handed Knight Riders a strong start, counting four fours and four sixes in a 21-ball 45 to inspire a 55-run opening stand off 29 balls with Unmukt Chand (20).
Nitish Kumar chipped in with 31 from 23 balls with three fours and a six in a 32-run, third wicket partnership Rilee Rossouw (8) before the innings plunged into turmoil.