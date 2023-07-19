LEADERS Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and Phoenix FC both maintained their positions in the top two spots in Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL), while Police moved up to third.

The second-tier version of the protective services derby saw Police shut out Defence Force 2-0, getting a third win of the season, through goals on either side of half-time from Khiba Romany (13’) and Clevon Mcfee (65’).