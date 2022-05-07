Superstar all-rounder Andre Russell continued to shine amid Kolkata Knight Rider’s troubles while his West Indies teammate Shimron Hetmyer produced a cameo to push Rajasthan Royals closer to the top of the Indian Premier League standings here Saturday.
At the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Russell lashed a typically robust 45 from 19 balls to follow up a two-wicket haul but KKR slumped to a heavy 75-run defeat to Jason Holder’s Lucknow Super Giants, after failing to chase down 177.
There was no such disappointment for Hetmyer at the Wankhede Stadium 95 miles away in Mumbai, the attacking left-hander hitting an unbeaten 31 to help Royals chase down a stiff target of 190 to beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.
With their seventh loss in 11 matches, KKR languish three from bottom of the ten-team table on eight points while Super Giants jumped to the top on 16 points – the same tally as second placed Gujarat Titans.
Royals’ seventh win saw them climb to third on 14 points while Kings remained seventh on ten points.