Sadio Mane

INJURY SCARE: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane, left, and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella contest for ball possession during their Champions League Group C match at Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, last week Tuesday. Bayern won 2-0.

—Photo: AP

Senegal forward Sadio Mane’s hopes of making the World Cup are in the balance after being injured playing for Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

Mane picked up an injury to his right fibula in the first half of Bayern’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen. A medical update was issued yesterday by Bayern which said Mane would miss their next match against Schalke and the club were in contact with Senegal.

Bayern originally played down the injury on Tuesday postmatch, with assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller saying: “Sadio Mane was hit on the leg, which caused him a little nerve pain. Nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy.”

A source close to Senegal told ESPN that there are fears among the squad that Mane will miss the tournament, though Senegal —who announce their squad tomorrow —have yet to officially confirm the Bayern forward’s situation.

Senegal will be desperate to have Mane fit for their opener against the Netherlands on Nov. 21. He has 92 caps for Senegal and was named player of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after he helped steer Aliou Cisse’s side to the title.

Mane finished second in this year’s Ballon d’Or behind Karim Benzema and is regarded as one of the world’s best forwards.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Red Force back on top

Red Force back on top

The boys and girls of Barataria North and South Secondary and St Mary’s, St Anthony’s and Ho…

Jadoo back in saddle

Jadoo back in saddle

RICKY JADOO will return to the saddle when horse racing continues on Saturday at Santa Rosa …

TIME TO PLAY BALL

TIME TO PLAY BALL

ELITE FOOTBALL returns to Trinidad and Tobago in early 2023 with a transitional league, which will be followed by a main nine-month long competition to be run from September 2023 to May 2024.

The announcement was made during a joint media conference hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), Ministry of Sport, along with the SporTT Company, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.