SAMBA TIME

Brazil’s footballers

‘THINKING OF YOU’: Brazil’s footballers display a banner in support of Brazilian legend Pelé at the end of their World Cup round of 16 match against South Korea, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, yesterday. –Photo: AP

Brazil turned on the style, dancing their way to a one-sided 4-1 win over South Korea in their World Cup round of 16 match at Qatar’s Stadium 974 yesterday.

Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta were all on the scoresheet in a dominant first half as Brazil cruised into a quarter-final match-up against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on Friday.

Neymar, who had missed Brazil’s final two group games after picking up an ankle injury against Serbia, and Danilo returned to the starting XI for Tite with the “Selecao” continuing their quest for a sixth World Cup title.

With 82-year-old Brazil legend Pelé cheering the team from hospital while recovering from a respiratory illness, Vinicius wasted no time putting his side ahead, settling a cross from Raphinha that found him unmarked at the back post and calmly curling a shot into the side netting.

South Korea’s Jung Woo-Young fouled Richarlison in the area minutes after the opener to give Neymar a chance to double the lead. The Paris Saint-Germain star made no mistake from the spot, sending goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu the wrong way to make it 2-0 inside of 15 minutes. The goal was Neymar’s 76th for Brazil, leaving him one short of tying Pelé for most goals scored in the country’s famous yellow jersey.

Richarlison made it 3-0 before the half-hour mark, sliding the easiest of finishes into the South Korean goal following some brilliant individual skill and clever interplay with Thiago Silva at the top of the penalty area.

For their fourth goal of the first half, Brazil hit a helpless South Korea with a counter-attack that saw Neymar feed Vinicius, who in turned scooped a cross for the onrushing Paqueta to sidefoot home with his first touch.

Son Heung-Min forced a great save from Alisson just after the restart and Raphinha was twice denied at the other end as he looked to add to Brazil’s tally.

Despite holding Brazil goalless in the second half and scoring a stunning late consolation goal through Paik Seung-Ho, the damage was already done as South Korea’s World Cup came to an end against the high-flying tournament favourites. Following the match, Brazil players took a group photo and held up a banner picturing Pelé to wish him well.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SAMBA TIME

SAMBA TIME

Brazil turned on the style, dancing their way to a one-sided 4-1 win over South Korea in the…

Heartbreaker

Heartbreaker

Croatia progressed into the World Cup quarter-finals after winning a penalty shootout over J…

Heavy defeat

Heavy defeat

West Indies women suffered a heavy 142-run crushing in the first One-Day International on Su…

Sterling returns to England after armed break-in at his home

RAHEEM STERLING is heading back to the UK from England’s World Cup camp after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside.

Sterling missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 after being ruled out of the team due to a “family matter” shortly before kick-off, having started two of the ‘Three Lions’ three games at the World Cup so far.