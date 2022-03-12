West Indies team assistant coach Robert Samuels is hoping the huge defeat against India yesterday, at the ICC Cricket Women’s World Cup does not affect the confidence of the players too much as they gear up for another tough game against number one ranked Australia tomorrow.
The Windies were beaten by 155 runs after India posted a mammoth 317 for eight, with Smrity Mandhana hitting 123 and Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 109.
Samuels admitted that complacency might have crept in after the Windies started off the World Cup with victories against New Zealand and England.
He also noted that the WI women had a bad day in all three aspects of the game.
“A defeat is never a good thing, especially one of this magnitude but I am hoping it will not affect the team too much,” Samuels told the media yesterday.
“Teams have to learn to bounce back from defeats because it is the nature of sports. So we will see moving forward how the ladies handle themselves. We have been doing some good things over the past year and coming to the World Cup, our first two games were almost dream-like. We played good cricket and we saw success in both. We lost to the number two team and the number two team in the world is no joke in any sport,” he continued.
“As I said, the magnitude was too much. It is a big defeat and moving forward, we just need a little bit of time to regroup, see where we went wrong and see what we have to do to go about playing the number one team.
“I won’t ever say that it is easy because you are playing top teams in the world in a World Cup and you have to do extraordinary things to win a World Cup or do well in a World Cup.”
In terms of areas of concern, Samuels said the Windies women were lacking in all departments.
“On a bad day, you might have one or two bowlers (not doing well) but yesterday all the bowlers seemed to not be able to hit their straps at the right time. We started badly and we ended badly. The batting, again we started well and then we fell away. In the fielding, we dropped Kaur and she went on to score a hundred, so in all the aspects we just did not execute well,” said Samuels.
“Coach Courtney Walsh is always talking about complacency and I think we were a little be complacent yesterday,” he added.
Asked about Stafanie Taylor’s poor form so far, Samuels said while it was a concern, he was backing the player to come good at some stage.
“Stafanie is the best of the best we have in terms of record and ability and she not scoring runs is a concern but not too much of a concern because we understand that it is several games,” he explained.
“We are hoping she can hit her straps soon and help with the good things that we have been doing in the batting. Stafanie is a good player and I am hoping and I know she will bounce back,” he added.
Giving an update on the fitness of Deandra Dottin and Shemaine Campbelle, Samuels revealed: “(Deandra) Dottin had a little bit of a back incident out there. (Shemaine) Campbelle had to leave the field for a little bit. We are hoping that all the players will be fit enough and up for selection.”
The Windies face Australia in Wellington tomorrow from 6 p.m. (TT Time).