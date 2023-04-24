Sachin Tendulkar

LEGENDS OF THE GAME: India’s Sachin Tendulkar, left, and T&T’s Brian Lara.

A SET of gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground have been named in honour of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to mark the Indian’s 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary of the West Indies batter’s 277 at the ground, which was his first Test ton.

Cricket Australia said that visiting players would pass through the gates on their way to the pitch from the away dressing room.

Tendulkar said: “The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian.”

Lara added: “I’m deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I’m sure Sachin is,” said the 53-year-old Trinidadian. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I’m in Australia.”

