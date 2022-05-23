Jerod Elcock and Antonia Sealy struck gold at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Kansas, USA, on the weekend.
Elcock captured the men’s 200 metres title in a wind-aided 20.45 seconds. The Butler Community College sprinter seized silver in the 100 in a windy 10.03. Elcock was part of Butler’s golden 4x100 quartet. After clocking 39.54 in the qualifying round, Elcock and company produced a 39.70 run in the final.
New Mexico Junior College sophomore Timothy Frederick was 27th overall in the 200 in a wind-assisted 21.98 seconds. In the 100, Northwest Kansas Technical College’s Jaydon Moore was 29th in a windy 10.64, while Frederick was 36th in a windy 10.77.
Sealy accumulated a personal best 4,872 points to grab women’s heptathlon gold. The Iowa Western Community College freshman picked up bronze in the individual javelin event with a 39.11 metres throw. Sealy was ninth overall in the 100m hurdles in a windy 14.15 seconds.
Anson Moses finished fourth in the men’s decathlon with 6,335 points. The Cloud County Community College athlete was 13th in the javelin with a 37.23m effort.
South Plains College student Justin Guy was disqualified in the men’s 110m hurdles final for a false start. Guy clocked a windy 13.92 seconds in the preliminaries to qualify fourth fastest for the championship race. New Mexico’s Che Saunders was tenth fastest in a windy 14.40.
Kelsey Daniel produced a windy 7.22 metres leap for 11th spot in the men’s long jump. The New Mexico freshman also had a wind-legal 7.18m jump.
Sealy’s Iowa Western earned 117 points at the NJCAA Championships to lift the women’s team trophy. Guy’s South Plains won the men’s team title with 104 points. Elcock’s Butler finished fifth with 48. Moses’ Cloud County, Moore’s Northwest Kansas, and Frederick, Saunders and Daniel’s New Mexico were sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively, with 41 points, 35 and 32.
At the Redlands Final Qualifier, in California, Michelle-Lee Ahye topped the women’s 100m field in a windy 10.99 seconds. Ahye also won the 200, the T&T track star getting to the line in a windy 22.99.
In Georgia, Iantha Wright was golden in the Emory Final Qualifier women’s 100m dash in 11.54 seconds. The Life University student clocked 11.46 in the preliminaries.
At the Rice All Comers meet, in Texas, Shaquille Singuineau won the men’s shot put with a 16.38m throw. Texas A&M University athlete Taejha Badal finished fifth in the women’s 100m in 12.10 seconds.
At the Kurtulus Springer Meet in Garbsen, Germany, Andwuelle Wright secured men’s long jump bronze. Wright disturbed the sand at 7.57m.
Another T&T jumper, Che Richards was third in the men’s long jump at the Loughborough International meet, in England. Richards produced a 7.51m leap.
In Arizona, USA, Portious Warren bagged bronze in the Tucson Elite Classic women’s shot put event with a season’s best 17.84m effort. Warren was on show too at the USATF Throws meet, also in Arizona, the T&T field athlete throwing 17.64m for sixth spot in the shot put.
At the NYC Qualifier, in New York, Andre Marcano finished fifth in the men’s 100m dash. The T&T sprinter clocked 10.91 seconds.
In Florida, Ruebin Walters produced a 13.70 seconds run for sixth spot in the Duval County Challenge men’s 110m hurdles. Asa Guevara finished third in his section and ninth overall in the men’s 400m in 47.26. In the women’s 100m, Khalifa St Fort was 32nd fastest in 11.88.
At the BMC Gold Standard meet in Watford, England, Nicholas Landeau finished 11th overall in the men’s 800m. The T&T runner returned a time of one minute, 53.17 seconds.