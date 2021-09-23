Searching for leaders

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh is hoping the stand-out performance of Rashada Williams in the recent series against South Africa will help motivate the other players in the camp to step up their game ahead of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.
The Windies were thrashed 4-1 by a superior South Africa unit but one bright spot for the hosts was 24-year-old Jamaican, Williams, who outscored all of her teammates to put herself in contention to make the cut for the qualifiers.
Williams scored 37, 42 and 78 not out in the three games she played against South Africa to lead the scoring for the home side.
However, Walsh raised concerns about the inconsistency with the bat from some of the senior players but noted that with no women’s cricket being played in the region, there is almost no way to bring in new faces.
Instead, he urged those already in the Windies set-up to follow Williams’ example and push themselves and the senior players to encourage more competitiveness within the group.
“Clearly, she has opened the door for the other youngsters (showing) that once they come out and show their worth, they can have a chance. She has done that so I am hoping that will encourage others...she has come up and she has played in the last three games and obviously she has put herself in a position that we are very happy with,” Walsh told the media of Williams yesterday.
“From a coaching position, you want to have that competitiveness so that when you go to select the team, it gives you a slight headache. That is not happening at the moment with the batters, and we are trying to rotate to have a look at them before the qualifiers and World Cup.
We need to see what depth we have and look at who we have, so by the time we get to the qualifiers, we have a set core of people to look at that can help us get through those qualifiers,” he continued.
Walsh said that while a couple of players have put their hands up during the recent series, the younger players should be encouraged to come out and perform.
“Don’t just wait for the seniors to retire or step away. Push them. That is what Rashada has done. She has pushed a couple of senior players and now she has put her name up there to be considered,” he added.
“We are trying to juggle the batting order, looking at people for different positions and some of the ladies have to put their hands up and we have one more camp to try to address everything and to get everybody on the same page,” Walsh continued.
“What I have done is to show them where they are at, how they have been performing and what they need to do to produce. There is not a lot happening on the outside to bring in new talent; so, we have to work with that we have and fine-tune. The work will continue. It was a good signal set by her (Rashada), and I am hoping some of the senior players will get jealous and say, if this young lady can do, we can as well,” he added.