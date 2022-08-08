The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel yesterday confirmed the West Indies women’s Under-19 squad for their upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against USA women’s U-19s.
The 12-member squad will be led by Ashmini Munisar with Shalini Samaroo as the vice-captain. The selectors originally named 15 players but three were unable to secure traveling visas to make the tour.
The team has a number of exciting all-rounders, including Djenaba Joseph, who was the leading run-maker in the CWI Rising Stars U-19 T20 tournament contested last month. The most experienced player is Zaida James, the left-handed batter, who was traveling reserve for the West Indies women’s senior team earlier this year.
The Head Coach is Steve Liburd, the former West Indies men’s U-19s Assistant Coach; with Merissa Aguilleira, the former West Indies women’s captain, as the Team Manager. Both teams have qualified for the inaugural ICC Under-19 women’s T20 World Cup taking place in South Africa in January 2023 and this upcoming series will be ideal preparation for the global event.
Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector for West Indies women said: “History has been created with the selection of this West Indies Under-19 team. No cricket tournaments were played during the pandemic, and it was therefore not only important, but also an eye-opener to view the girls in the recent U19 tournament. The selectors were extremely pleased with the quality of skill shown by these young players.”
Browne-John added: “There are a few players including the captain Ashmini Munisar and Djenaba Joseph who recently played major roles for their senior teams in the regional tournament in Guyana. This series as well as a few other planned upcoming events would help the players in their development thrust as they prepare for the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January.”
FULL SQUAD:
Ashmini Munisar (Captain), Shalini Samaroo (Vice-Captain), Asabi Callender, Najanni Cumberbatch, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, KD-Jazz Mitchell, Ashley Ramnath, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Kate Wilmot
Team Management: Steve Liburd (Head Coach), Merissa Aguilleira (Team Manager), Samantha Lynch (Assistant Coach), Jamal Smith (Assistant Coach), Asia Joseph (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Tori-Ann Grant (Physiotherapist)
MATCH SCHEDULE @ Broward County Stadium
Yesterday: 1st Women’s U-19 T20I – 6.30 p.m.
Today: 2nd Women’s U-19 T20I – 6.30 p.m.
August 11: 3rd Women’s U-19 T20I – 10.30 a.m.
August 12: 4th Women’s U-19 T20I – 10.30 a.m.
August 14: 5th Women’s U-19 T20I – 10.30 a.m.