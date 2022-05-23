SENIOR TEST FOR U-19s

Trinidad and Tobago’s national Under-20 footballers will get a taste of international football this week as they step up preparations for next month’s CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras.
The squad of 39, currently engaged in a live-in camp in preparation for the tournament, will take on the Guyana senior team on Thursday at the Ato Boldon Stadium. The match will be one of three international fixtures coach Angus Eve hopes to get in before his team’s first match in Honduras on June 19.
Ahead of his side’s practice game against Defence Force yesterday afternoon at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Eve told the media plans were being finalised for two other internationals and a match against a club team at another live-in camp to be held abroad, just before the tournament.
In addition to the Defence Force match yesterday, the T&T squad has already played games against Ascension Tournament teams Cunupia FC, AC Port of Spain and Terminix Rangers, with another planned against Police FC.
The current camp is made up of players selected after screening sessions both at home and abroad. Players with Trinidad and Tobago parentage have also been recruited. And Eve says the group is the best the country can muster.
“There may be players that I haven’t seen and sometimes coaches miss players in trials, because the guys weren’t playing for a long time, so we really tried to do the best that we could have done with the facilities and the avenues that we had to get to see the guys,” Eve said. “I think we would have done our level best in the whole process to try to select the best. And these ones here are definitely the best that we think we’ve seen.”
Among the group of 39 is Xavier O’Neil, a midfielder attached to Real Oviedo from Spain’s second division who Eve described as a “really good, talented player,” forwards Josiah Wilson of Belgian First Division outfit Cercle Brugge KSV, and Kequon Aaron at FC Schalke, a club that just earned promotion back to the German Bundesliga.
Also in the mix are midfielders Cassidy Davidson and Josiah Edwards and attacker Zyon Makoul who all recently spent time in Portugal, as well as Tyrell Moore of MLS team Atlanta United, son of former Signal Hill Senior Comprehensive standout Wendell Moore. And coach Eve is satisfied with what all the players have been showing so far at the camp.
“It’s been going really well. The guys have been working really hard. It’s been very competitive,” he said.
Eve has had his players running hard as he said fitness and “good team structure” could make up for other elements the squad may lack.
“A lot of our guys have never played a competitive tournament for Trinidad and Tobago before, and this is Under-20, this is big man football,” the coach stated. “The teams that we playing, the Mexicos and the Haitains and the Surinamese, they would have been playing since Under-15. We don’t have any guys (who have) really played any major international tournament.”
Eve added: “I want to play the way we normally play football in Trinidad...allow the kids to express themselves in the final third; really (put the) skills and talent that they have (on show) and not put any restrictions on that. But obviously in our half, we want to play resolute and be very solid defensively, so we could give a platform for these players to go forward and express themselves.”
Following the end of the present camp on Saturday, the squad will be cut to 24 for the yet-to-be finalised camp abroad.
For the CONCACAF Championship, T&T are in Group F with Mexico, Haiti and Suriname.