The second One-Day International between West Indies and Ireland has been postponed after recent new positive Covid-19 cases within the Irish camp leaving the series in limbo.
However, both Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) are in discussions to explore all possibilities for completing the tour of the Caribbean.
CWI chief executive office (CEO) Johnny Grave confirmed yesterday that while dialogue continues there have been no reported positive cases within the West Indies camp. But he said the recent positive cases in the Irish camp, coupled with injuries to two other players would have “severely depleted” the Ireland squad, forcing the second ODI, scheduled for today at Sabina Park, to be postponed.
West Indies lead 1-0 in the three-match series following a hard-fought, 24-run victory last Saturday at Sabina. Ireland confirmed two further Covid-19 cases in their squad yesterday, bringing the total cases to five.
Giving an update on the recent developments, Grave said: “Following two more positive cases within the Ireland squad, Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland have met throughout the day and have made a determination based on the safety and security of all the players and support staff to postpone the second CG Insurance ODI that was scheduled for Sabina Park tomorrow (today).”
“CWI and CI are in regular discussions reviewing the match schedule and working through all the possibilities to see whether this ODI series and tour of the Caribbean can be completed as planned,” he went on.
Ireland has been dealing with Covid-19 cases in their set-up since their preceding tour of the USA and that series was eventually cancelled due to “Covid related concerns”.
“Unfortunately with five members of the Ireland squad now returning a positive Covid-19 infection, two members of their squad being injured and two recently arriving in Jamaica following being positive for Covid-19 when they were in Florida, Ireland have nine players of their squad unavailable for selection for tomorrow’s game,” Grave explained.
Veteran batting all-rounder Paul Stirling and seamer Shane Getkate were due to arrive in Jamaica on Sunday after recovering from Covid-19.
Among the positive cases in the Ireland camp were skipper Andy Balbirnie and wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker, both of whom featured in Saturday’s game. Interim head coach David Ripley also had a positive test while the pair of Simi Singh and Ben White were ruled out of the first ODI also with positive tests last weekend.
The injured players include Andy McBrine, who is recovering from a mild concussion suffered in the first game and seamer Mark Adair, who is struggling with a foot injury.
The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive Covid-19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams.
“So we will continue our discussions with Ireland. All the West Indies players, support staff, match officials and TV crew have been tested regularly throughout their time in Jamaica and there are no other positive cases reported outside of the five within the Cricket Ireland camp and we hope very much that we will be able to complete the series in the coming week,” Grave concluded.
The third ODI was scheduled to be played at Sabina on Friday while the only T20I was due to be played on Sunday. Following the conclusion of the Ireland tour, the West Indies are due to host England in a four-match T20I series, from January 22-30, in Barbados.