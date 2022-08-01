Obed McCoy produced the best-ever figures by a West Indies bowler in T20Is before the Caribbean side held their nerve in the final over to beat India for the first time in nearly three years and level the five-match series at 1-1.
Left-arm seamer McCoy snatched six for 17 from a brilliant four-over spell as India, sent in at Warner Park here Monday, crumbled for 138 all out off 19.4 overs
Opener Brandon King then lashed a top score of 68 (52 balls) to inspire a successful West Indies run chase, Devon Thomas arriving at the back end to punch a crucial 19-ball unbeaten 31 to hand the home side a five-wicket win with four balls to spare.
With West Indies requiring ten runs from the last over, Thomas cleared the ropes at extra cover with the first legitimate delivery of the over from seamer Avesh Khan before slashing the next ball to the backward point boundary.
The victory was the hosts’ first win in six outings against India and only their second in their last 14 dating back to 2018. “I can finally breathe now,” captain Nicholas Pooran said. “It’s been a tough summer for us. We know we have lost a couple games, a couple close games as well. We made a mess of this total today but in saying that, India did bowl well in phases but I’m happy we crossed the line today.”
Hardik Pandya top-scored with a run-a-ball 31, Ravindra Jadeja struck 27 from 30 balls while Rishabh Pant chipped in with a 12-ball 24 but no one else passed 20 as India’s batters struggled. McCoy struck with the first ball of the game — delayed from its scheduled 10.30 a.m. start due to the late arrival of luggage — removing captain Rohit Sharma to a catch at short third man off a lifting delivery.
And with the first delivery of his next over with the score on 17, McCoy had Suryakumar Yadav (11) nicking behind — the first of three catches for Thomas, in his first match in almost a month. When Shreyas Iyer also edged behind for ten in the fifth over, slashing at a pacy delivery from fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and Pant perished to a catch at mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, India were stumbling on 61 for four in the seventh over.
Pandya counted a four and two sixes and Jadeja notched a single six, the pair posting 43 for the fifth wicket – the best stand of the innings. Once Pandya holed out in the 14th over off pacer Jason Holder, McCoy snatched four of the last five wickets to fall as the innings collapsed.
“It’s a great feeling. I’ve been working really hard and to be able to perform against a top side like India, is a great feeling,” said McCoy. “I think when you’re bowling you’ve got to have a clear mind, you go with your plans and you assess the conditions — the ground, the wind, everything — and you just bowl accordingly.”
King, who missed the opener last Friday, led West Indies’ response, striking eight fours and a couple of sixes as he dominated a 46-run, opening stand with Kyle Mayers (8). The Jamaican added a further 25 for the second wicket with Pooran who made 14 before holing out in the deep off off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, sparking a slide which saw four wickets tumble for 53 runs.
King, who reached his fourth T20I fifty off 39 balls at the end of the 12th over, was bowled in the 16th over backing away to Avesh but Thomas held his nerve and delivered.