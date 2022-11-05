Trinidad and Tobago women’s national footballers Asha James and Maria-Frances Serrant were among eight West Texas A&M women’s players who earned All-Lone Star Conference honours, as announced by the league at the 2022 women’s tournament banquet on Thursday evening in the United States.
Tobago midfielder James, earned Conference First Team honours and also picked up Midfielder of the Year honours, while Serrant earned a total of three honours: Forward of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and Lone Star Conference (LSC) Player of the Year. The conference honours were selected by head coaches from Texas, with the number of all-conference team selections based on each team’s finish within the divisional standings.
Individual awards were selected by division, following a vote of the league’s head coaches. James, the LSC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, ranked second on the team in scoring with 11 goals and five assists, trailing only Serrant.
Serrant led the LSC in scoring with 36 points on 16 goals and four assists. The sophmore’s total points tied her for 11th in the nation for Division II.