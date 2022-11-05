ACE TTO swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to his eighth gold medal of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup short course series in Indiana last night, adding yet another national record and a further US $10,000 cheque to his collection in the process.

This gold came in the Men’s 50m backstroke, as Carter powered to 22.72 seconds to be first to the wall, finishing ahead of USA multiple Olympic champion Ryan Murphy (22.99) and his compatriot Justin Ress (23.07).