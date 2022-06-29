GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS shooting guard and NBA star Steph Curry and former Trinidad and Tobago and Newcastle goalkeeper Shaka Hislop were among the sporting celebrities on hand for the second edition of Howard University’s gold fund-raiser
NBA champion Curry joined members of the Howard golf team and stakeholders for a two-day event that raised over US$3 million in support of the school’s golf programme.
The Howard University golf programme made its debut in the 2020-2021 academic year with Curry’s support. Curry personally provided the capital needed for the university to start both a men’s and women’s programme. Now, Bison on the Beach, in its second year, has become a marquee fund-raiser for the programme.
“I am also immensely grateful to Stephen Curry for his continued support and generosity, which has enabled our Division I men’s and women’s golf teams to thrive,” said Trinidad-born Wayne A.I. Frederick, president of Howard University.
“Our goal is to introduce and inspire much-needed diversity into the world of golf. And as the golf course continues to serve as an important forum for business, the presence of Howard’s student-athletes will only increase professional opportunities for students from historically Black colleges and universities and minority communities. I am grateful to Pebble Beach for hosting our event.”
The event was hosted at Pebble Beach Golf Links, the No. 1 public golf course in America and six-time host of the US Open Championship. An opening reception and private auction kicked off the event, followed by a day of golfing at the world-renowned public golf course. Curry golfed alongside student-athletes as they completed the 18-hole course.
A closing reception was held to celebrate the outcome of the fundraising event and recognise the top five golfers.
The Howard University golf programme made its debut in the 2020-2021 academic year with Curry’s support.