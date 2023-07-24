Shaka doing OK

“I’m feeling much better… ego still hurts like hell though.”
ESPN analyst and former Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Shaka Hislop yesterday thanked his well-wishers for their messages of support following the health scare he suffered “live” on TV Sunday night.
The US sports cable TV network said on its website yesterday that Hislop was “conscious and recovering” after collapsing on the field at the Rose Bowl during a broadcast ahead of Italian team AC Milan’s friendly football match against Spanish side Real Madrid.
Hislop was speaking on camera with co-host Dan Thomas when he stumbled and fell toward his partner.
Thomas immediately gestured to security to get medical staff on the field to assist Hislop.
The match went ahead and Thomas tweeted shortly after kickoff that Hislop was conscious and that “medics were looking after him.”
At half-time of the match, Thomas went on air and reiterated what he said in his tweet. He added that Hislop’s family had been informed that he was doing OK, but that it was “too early for any kind of medical diagnosis.”
In a social media post yesterday, Hislop did not give specifics about his episode but instead said: “Sometimes life gives you a moment to pause. This was mine. And I have to pay attention. Thanks for all your messages.
My apologies if I can’t get to them all. But please know I’ve read every one and appreciate you reaching out.”
Hislop had a long career as a goalkeeper in England, playing for West Ham, Newcastle and Portsmouth. He also played for the “Soca Warriors” at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
He joined ESPN as an analyst in 2008 and is a regular contributor for ESPN FC.