SILVER LEAP

Kelsey Daniel captured silver for Trinidad and Tobago at the Junior Pan American Games in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.
Daniel disturbed the sand at a personal best 7.90 metres to claim the runner-up spot in the Men’s long jump. Cuba’s Maikel Vidal struck gold with a 7.97m leap, with bronze going to Colombia’s Jhon Berrio at 7.82. Another T&T jumper, Clement Campbell Jr, finished ninth with a 7.27m effort.
Daniel was fourth after the first three rounds with a 7.74m leap. In round four, however, the 20-year-old Tobago athlete, spurred on by T&T jumps coach Wendell Williams, catapulted into the silver position with his big 7.90 effort. Daniel fouled his fifth jump, before landing 7.82m in round six.
Daniel’s medal was the second for T&T at the inaugural Junior Pan Am Games. On Tuesday, Tyriq Horsford bagged men’s javelin bronze with a 71.33m throw.
T&T are currently 21st on the medal table with Daniel’s silver and Horsford’s bronze. Brazil are at the top with 36 gold medals, 27 silver and 34 bronze.
Anson Moses was in action at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium after press time, last night, in the closing stages of the men’s decathlon. Earlier in the day, the T&T athlete clocked 15.74 seconds to earn 762 points in the 110m hurdles. He also picked up 483 points for a 30.96m throw in the discus. With three disciplines left—pole vault, javelin and 1500m—Moses had a total of 3,990 points.
On Tuesday, Moses clocked 11.33 seconds in the 100m dash, produced a 6.56m leap in the long jump, threw 10.90m in the shot put, and cleared 1.89m in the high jump. In the 400m, however, Moses was disqualified for stepping on the line, and got no points. He ended day one with 2,745 points.
Late on Tuesday, T&T swimmer Graham Chatoor returned a time of 16 minutes, 20.48 seconds to finish sixth in the men’s 1,500m freestyle. Earlier, Nikoli Blackman was fifth in the B race and 13th overall in 17:02.08.
Gabriela Donahue touched the wall in 2:24.63 for eighth spot in the women’s 200m individual medley A final. And the T&T combination of Chatoor, Kael Yorke, Blackman and Zarek Wilson finished eighth in the men’s 4x100m medley relay final in 4:02.66.
T&T will be represented in men’s 3x3 basketball by Ahkeel Boyd, Ahkeem Boyd, Jael Lewis and Mikhail Phillip. They will be on show from 7pm today (T&T time) in a group B showdown with El Salvador. Tomorrow, T&T face Dominica and Dominican Republic.