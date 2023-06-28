SILVER SPLASH

There was a double silver strike by Team TTO’s swimmers in the pool last night at the CAC Games in El Salvador.
Nikoli Blackman earned his first individual senior medal for the country when he splashed to silver in the Men’s 200 metres freestyle.
Blackman, swimming out of lane seven, clocked one minute, 50.41 seconds to finish behind Jorge Iga of Mexico who stroked his way to the gold medal in 1:47.97. Taking third was another Mexican, Hector Ruvalcaba in 1:50.92.
Earlier in the day, Blackman had progressed to the final after placing second in heat three, in 1:56.27, behind Iga (1:47.53). Blackman was the sixth fastest qualifier.
Also mounting the podium was Dylan Carter, who picked up his fourth medal of the Games and first silver, when he finished second to Bahamian Lamar Taylor in the 50m backstroke.
Carter touched the wall in 25.55 seconds, 47 hundredths of a second behind Taylor (25.08).
Earlier in the day, Carter was third in heat one of the 50m back in 26.47, behind Maximillian Wilson (26.13) and Colombia’s Omar Pinzon (26.47), to be the fifth fastest qualifier overall.
Zarek Wilson also reached the final of the 100m butterfly final which took place after press time last night. He was third in heat two, 100 fly in 55.53 to be the seventh-fastest qualifier.
Tuesday night, Graham Chatoor ended just outside the medals when he finished fourth in the 400 metres freestyle final in 4.00.41. His teammate Blackman ended further back in seventh in 4:04.52
In cycling, the trio of Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido and Nicholas Paul, competed for the bronze medal in the team sprint after press time last night after finishing third in qualifying yesterday morning in one minute, 02.599 seconds. The TTO trio who were second in the event at the recent Elite Pan American Championships in Argentina, finished behind Mexicans Jafet Lopez, Juan Ruiz, Edga Verdugo (1:00.443) and Colombians Carlos Echeverri, Cristian Ortega and Juan Ochoa (1:02.183). That placing left them riding for bronze against the Cuban trio of Dairon Ortega, Tony Garcia and Yanse Arias (1:02.706).
The women’s team sprint trio of Adrianna Seyjaqat, Alexi Ramirez and Phoebe Sandy were fifth and last in qualifying in 1:14.136 and didn’t progress to the medal rounds.
In hockey, the men’s team began their campaign in Group A by beating Guyana 4-1. Teague Marcano opened the scoring via a penalty corner in the 16th minute, before Jovan Wren made it 2-0 in the 20th. Marcano got his second from another penalty corner in the 32nd.
Guyana pulled a goal back when Andrew Stewart converted a penalty corner six minutes later. However, Marcano completed his hat-trick in the 42nd to seal the win.
Meanwhile, Barbados built up a healthy goal difference when they hammered hosts El Salvador 14-0 in the other group match.
And fresh from their 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Tuesday, the TTO women will be back in Group A action today against Mexico, who drew 2-2 with Cuba in their opening match.
In gymnastics Tuesday night, Annalise Newman-Achee finished fourth on the uneven bars, just missing out on a podium placing.
Last night the TTO men’s volleyballers were scheduled to play their opening Group B match against hosts El Salvador.
Today, they will play their second game against Puerto Rico.