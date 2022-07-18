Like his colleague Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons has now called time on his international career.
The announcement was made yesterday via an Instagram post from his sports agency 124notout. The post further said that he had written a letter to Cricket West Indies last Friday informing them about his decision to become a free agent and pursue opportunities on the franchise circuit.
Former West Indies captain Ramdin has also announced his international retirement.
Simmons, 37, enjoyed an international career that spanned 16 years. He played eight Tests, 68 ODIs and 68 T20 Internationals, scoring 3,763 runs across all formats.
Simmons played a key role in West Indies’ triumph during the 2016 T20 World Cup, blasting a 51-ball 82 in the semi-final against hosts India. In total, he scored 15,27 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 120.80, with nine half-centuries. He last represented West Indies during the 2021 T20 World Cup, struggling to 16 off 35 balls as the team lost to South Africa.
Simmons enjoyed a stellar career in franchise cricket, too, representing several teams like Mumbai Indians, Trinbago Knight Riders, Karachi Kings and Sylhet Sunrisers. He is the highest run-getter in Caribbean Premier League history, with 2,629 runs from 91 innings, including 20 half-centuries. He also helped Mumbai to two IPL trophies, in 2015 and 2017, scoring a total of 1,079 runs from 29 innings during his time with the franchise.
“As your agency, we take this opportunity to salute you king. You are arguably the most under-estimated international cricketer in the West Indies,” 124notout said in its Instagram post. “For that reason, we will accept your retirement announcement as a resignation and we will turn this into a refinement.”
Meanwhile, Ramdin, also 37, who last played for West Indies in a T20I in December 2019, said on Instagram: “The past 14 years have been a dream come true. I fulfilled my childhood dreams by playing cricket for Trinidad and Tobago, and the West Indies.
“My career afforded me the opportunity to see the world, make friends from different cultures and still be able to appreciate where I came from.”
Ramdin said he would continue to play franchise cricket. He hasn’t found a team at the upcoming edition of the CPL, though, despite having represented Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders from 2013 to 2021. He has also played for Multan Sultans at the PSL, in 2017 and 2018.
Ramdin, who played 74 Tests, 139 ODIs and 71 T20Is, started out in Test cricket, making his debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2005. His ODI debut, against India, followed later on the tour in a tri-series involving the three teams.
He played a part in West Indies’ T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016. In the first, he hardly got a chance to bat in seven matches, but effected six dismissals behind the stumps.
In the second, he only made 36 runs in four innings and had three dismissals behind the stumps.
More recently, Ramdin fell off the radar of the national selectors. His last Test and ODI appearances were back in 2016.
Earlier this year, Kieron Pollard also announced his retirement from the West Indies team.