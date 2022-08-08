West Indies have just three matches remaining before October’s T20 World Cup in Australia. And coach Phil Simmons says the upcoming series against New Zealand will be crucial for final squad selections.
“It’s difficult but we have three more matches and after that we’ll sit down and make decisions as to who fits into the way we want to play. I think the three matches will be important for a lot of players.”
The squad the Windies used in their five-match series against India did not get the job done, losing 4-1. Commenting on that series, Simmons noted the inconsistent nature of his side’s play.
“It’s always going to be difficult playing against India, it’s the best T20 team in the world man for man but I think we showed in glimpses that we are capable of competing, sometimes with the ball, sometimes with the bat, but we never put everything together and I think that’s the lesson we gotta take from this. We gotta put everything together on the day to beat the top teams,” he said.
The approach to putting totals together is Simmons’ chief concern after the West Indies put up totals of 122-8, 141-5, 164-5, 132 and 100 against India. “We gave away our wickets a little too cheaply,” the coach noted. “We’ve been up there with the run rate every time but we keep losing too many wickets and I think that’s the main lesson we’ve got to learn from this series.”
Simmons stressed: “The main thing is that we need to bat for the six (Powerplay) overs and know how we batting in that but we need to stop losing wickets. Once we stop losing wickets we gonna make big scores because we have all the players. Hetty (Hetmyer) showed he’s back to form (on Sunday). We have Rovman, you have Pooran who’s done a little bit as we went on in the series but nobody’s been consistent throughout the series, so I think that’s what we need now, consistency, but understanding the situation of the game and understanding how we play that.”
Hetmyer, returning to the side in this series, scored the third half-century of the summer by a Windies batter (56) in the final T20 and Simmons was satisfied with what he saw from the left-hander.
“He seems to be getting back to the Hetmyer we know. He played well today (Sunday). He’s hitting the ball well again, everything is coming back so it’s nice to see him back,” the WI coach assessed.
As for the bowling, Simmons was keen for more efficiency in the closing overs. “The pitch today (Sunday) again was a 180-190 pitch. I still think that at the end we didn’t bowl as well as we did yesterday (Saturday) which was something that we’ve been working on a lot. Yesterday (Saturday) it was spot-on but we didn’t do as well today and it’s the little things like that; it’s small margins and the small margins we gotta get tighter on.”
West Indies begin their T20 series against the “Black Caps” from New Zealand, tomorrow, in Jamaica.