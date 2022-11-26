The West Indies’ final tour match ahead of the two-Test series against Australia ended in a draw at Manuka Oval in Canberra yesterday and while not totally satisfied with the end result, Windies head coach Phil Simmons said he got what he wanted from the game.
Set 309 for victory after the Prime Minister’s XI’s declaration at 221 for four on the penultimate day of the day/night fixture on Friday, the Windies, who were 35 without loss at the start of play yesterday, reached 277 for eight, with Joshua Da Silva unbeaten on 52 off 124 balls and Raymon Reifer not out on zero off 26 balls.
Simmons confirmed in the post-match interview that Reifer “couldn’t really run” hence the reason they had to “pull the plug on the chase,” with 32 runs to get.
“I’m not happy with the result, we should have won it,” he said.
The Windies were well set on 221 for five at the dinner break with 88 runs required in a minimum 31 overs to secure what would have been the Caribbean’s team first first-class victory on Australia soil since 1997.
However, the tourists lost Roston Chase for 13 shortly after the break, leaving Da Silva and the lower order to try and get them over the line.
“We had a few misplaced wickets in the middle there when we were controlling the game, so that was the only disappointing part of the day. But at the end of the day, the way the guys fought at the end which is really encouraging always,” he added.
“I think when Roach got out and Reifer couldn’t really run and with (Jayden) Seales, we weren’t sure how he would have fared out there, so I think at that point we needed to pull the plug on the chase,” Simmons explained.
Asked if he got everything he wanted out of the game, Simmons said: “Yes definitely”.
“The two games have been very good for us, mind you it was flattish wickets, but it means the bowlers got the overs in their legs and the batsmen got to spend time at the crease, so that has been good for us.”
He added: “It’s been a good workout. They guys worked hard in the nets and those who haven’t played would have done their work so we are in a good place going into it (the Test series).”
Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales bowled 25 overs each in the first-class game while Alzarri Joseph sent down 30.5 overs in the two innings, taking four wickets in the first innings and one in the second.
Joseph also chipped in with the bat in the chase, scoring 31 off 73 balls to go with his 14 from the first innings.
Asked about the any injury concerns, Simmons said: “Over the next couple of days we’ll know how everyone is and make a decision on everyone for Wednesday.”
The first Test bowls off on Wednesday (Tuesday night T&T time) in Perth.