LEGENDARY West Indies bowler Sir Andy Roberts is questioning the exclusion of Hayden Walsh Jr and several other players for the ICC T20 World Cup, all of whom were part of the WI T20 set-up earlier in the year.
The WI will have to qualify for the main draw for the October 16 to November 13 event that is scheduled to be played in the home of the defending champions, Australia.
And Roberts doubted the Windies could win the trophy with this squad.
“I would love us to win the World Cup but getting to the final stages might be a little more difficult than we think,” the Antiguan told listeners of the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados Tuesday evening. ”That is my problem. I keep hearing these are the best players that we have. We have been playing since January - we are getting an endless amount of T20 cricket - but a great part of the team that you used then is not going, so what was the point of carrying these guys to five or six different tournaments and now you can’t find space for them!?”
Roberts said the CWI selectors’ thinking should have been about building a team going into this world tournament, using the previous international T20 series against England, South Africa, Australia among others to mould their squad.
“So...these are the guys who should be in the squad. The majority are not there. I was looking forward to Hayden Walsh Jr. You may get more bounce in Australia than you get here and he is going to save you 20-30 runs per game and that is very important because our batters may not be able to get 20 or 30 runs,” Roberts assessed. “The make-up of that team - you have three left arm seamers: Cottrell, (Raymon) Reifer and (Obed) McCoy. What are we doing with three left arm seamers?”
Roberts said only Alzarri Joseph has the pace to bother top-notch bowlers, while the others will be depending on their variations, including slower balls, to trick opposing batters.
Roberts identified that the other problem he has with the current WI unit is the constant changing of bowlers in the line-up.
“So (it seems like) we don’t have a plan to go forward.”
Roberts indicated that while there has been a significant improvement in the fielding department over several past years, the batting and bowling continues in the doldrums.
Roberts believed spinner Akeal Hosein should be used in a more attacking role with the new ball than he has been utilised in the previous games of the 2022 CPL for Trinbago Knight Riders.
“I think they are depending too much on him for containment ,...I think he is most dangerous with the new ball because the new ball slides on. We also need another bowler who can bowl at 150 kph and we will see the difference in the team.”
Roberts also revealed he had no qualms about the non-selection of Sunil Narine who he said has shown no interest in playing international cricket.