The Punjab Kings (PBKS) were back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs yesterday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
Punjab Kings held their nerve and successfully defended the target of 199 after remarkable 50s at the top from Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan powered Punjab Kings to 198-5 batting first.
Chasing 199, Mumbai started on a positive note with the bat after scoring 21 in the first two overs. However, Punjab Kings did not take too long to claim their opening wicket after skipper Rohit Sharma was caught by Vaibhav Arora at backward square leg. In the next over, Ishan Kishan was caught behind off Arora’s bowling.
Mumbai were 42-2 at the end of powerplay. Dewald Brevis was quickly on the move after the right-handed batter hit two fours and a six. Tilak Varma creamed two consecutive fours before Brevis dispatched four sixes in a row against Rahul Chahar as the ninth over produced 29 runs. Tilak Varma was also dealing in sixes at the other end as Mumbai sailed past 100 in the 10th over.
Brevis got a reprieve on 49 but the right-hander was caught on the next ball as Punjab Kings scalped their third wicket of the innings. Mumbai required 68 off 42 balls after Tilak Varma was run out in the 13th over. Suryakumar crunched a maximum against Rabada to bring Mumbai closer.
With 49 required off the final four overs, Mumbai lost Keiron Pollard after the all-rounder was run-out for 10. However, Suryakumar lofted two sixes to get the equation down to 33 off the final three overs. Arshdeep Singh conceded only five runs in the 18th over as Mumbai required 28 runs off 12. Rabada got the all-important wicket of Suryakumar Yadav after the right-hander was caught in the deep.
Odean Smith scalped three wickets in the final over and Punjab Kings won the game by 12 runs in the end.
Summarised scores: Punjab Kings 198-5 (Shikhar Dhawan 70, Mayank Agarwal 52; Basil Thampi 2-47) vs Mumbai Indians 186-9 (Dewald Brevis 49, Suryakumar Yadav 43; Odean Smith 4-30). —Punjab Kings won by 12 runs.