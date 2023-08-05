Team TTO’s Nicholas Paul looked like a medal threat in reaching the quarter-finals of the sprint at the UCI Track World Cycling Championships in Glasgow yesterday.
Paul, bidding for his first medal at a World Championships, was among the more comfortable winners in the 1/8 final ride-offs, defeating one of sprinting’s bigger names, Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist.
Hoogland, 30, also a three-time Olympic champ in the team sprint, had to come through the 1/16 finals before meeting Paul. This was because he was the 19th fastest qualifier in 9.801 seconds.
Paul, who missed the Worlds last year because of injury, got automatic entry to the 1/8 finals after clocking 9.529 seconds in qualifying, to be third fastest overall behind Olympic and defending World champ Harrie Lavreysen (9.374) of the Netherlands and Mateusz Rudyk of Poland (9.527).
Paul’s countryman Kwesi Browne didn’t advance past the qualification stage after finishing one-from-bottom in 10.197.
In the 1/16 finals, Hoogland got past Canadian Ryan Dodyk to set up a meeting with Paul.
Their initial ride was aborted by the officials after Hoogland rode off the track, having darted for the inside, trying to steal the lead from Paul. No one was relegated, however.
When the pair took to the track a second time, Hoogland led off this time, and Paul gave him space. However, when they took the bell, the TTO rider began to accelerate and as they hit the bend for home, Paul came over the top, took the lead and held on for a comfortable win.
Paul will now meet Joseph Truman in the third heat of the quarter-finals this morning, after the British rider just managed to hold off the fast-finishing Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname, Paul’s compatriot at the World Cycling Centre, in the heat five ride-off yesterday.
Rudyk also had to battle to stave off the final straight attack of Japan’s Kohei Terasaki in heat two.
Gold medal favourite Lavreysen, however, showed his impressive strength and speed in the first 1/8 heat, when after Matthew Glaetzer had opened up a sizeable lead by the bell, he went into another gear and blew past the Australian before the finish line.
And while Paul will be focussing on his ride-off with Truman in the quarter-finals today, his team-mate Akil Campbell will be aiming for a solid showing in the multi-discipline omnium event.