Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors begin their 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup against a not-to-be-underestimated St Kitts & Nevis, on Sunday, at Drive Pink Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, from 3.30 p.m.
This after St Kitts & Nevis, Martinique and Guadeloupe advanced to the group stage, following the conclusion of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup prelims on Tuesday night.
Trinidad and Tobago have won its last eight matches against SKN, the last being 2-0 in a 2021 World Cup qualifier in the Dominican Republic.
That win marked the final match in charge for Englishman Terry Fenwick, following a failed World Cup campaign, which saw the “Sugar Boys” advancing out of the group after T&T had disappointing results earlier against Puerto Rico (1-1) and Bahamas (0-0).
On Tuesday night, the very physical SKN kept on dreaming of Gold Cup glory after a second shoot-out win saw them book a first-ever appearance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage, in which they face the USA, T&T, and Jamaica, in Group A.
The final match of the 2023 Gold Cup prelims needed kicks from the penalty mark to settle things, with SKN coming out on top over French Guiana 4-2. after the two sides drew 1-1 in regulation.
St Kitts-Nevis also scored an upset in their opening prelims match, getting two saves from former W Connection goalkeeper Julani Archibald to eliminate Curacao 3-2 in a hectic penalty shoot-out, after a 1-1 draw in regulation.
Against French Guiana, the “Sugar Boys” very nearly took the lead in the 26th minute through the effort of Romaine Sawyer.
The 31-year-old England-born midfielder sent across a low ball to Jacob Hazel on the corner of the six-yard box, but French Guiana defender Gregory Lescot, was there to block the attempt.
SKN kept control of the match and the breakthrough came in the 41st minute. It was Tiquanny Williams who wrestled around the defence to receive a pass from Hazel and blast the ball home to give the “Sugar Boys” a deserved 1-0 lead heading into the break.
However, “Les Yana Dokos” did not fold. Following a handball in the box, Arnold Abelinti tied the game in the 53rd minute with a perfectly placed penalty into the bottom corner.
It was Abelinti’s third goal of the prelims. Just as in the first preliminary round a few days ago, the “Sugar Boys” executed with their kicks and goalkeeper Archibald came up with another huge save.
FINAL CONCACAF
GOLD CUP GROUPINGS:
Group A: USA, Jamaica, T&T, St Kitts-Nevis (Winner Prelims 9)
Group B: Mexico, Haiti, Honduras, Qatar
Group C: Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, Martinique (Winner Prelims 8)
Group D: Canada, Guatemala, Cuba, Guadeloupe (Winner Prelims 7)