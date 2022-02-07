Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opening batter Jeremy Solozano is excited to get back to competitive first-class cricket and said that he is fully fit having recovered from a concussion he suffered on his Test debut in Sri Lanka late last year.
Having put in the work with the Red Force over the past two months, the 26-year-old left-hander is eager to take the field and contribute to the team’s success.
The Red Force will face Jamaica Scorpions in their West Indies Championship four-day competition season opener starting tomorrow at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
“I am feeling great right now and I am just really looking forward to getting back on the field,” Solozano told the Express yesterday ahead of the team’s afternoon training session at the match venue.
The West Indies Championship marks a return of the regional red ball competition and it is also an opportunity for West Indian players to stake their claim for selection to the West Indies Test squad for the forthcoming Test series against England in March.
However, Solozano is not looking too far down the road to that rubber but is instead focusing on enjoying the upcoming matches and doing whatever it takes to ensure the success of the Red Force.
“I am just focusing on what’s ahead of me now and just enjoying every moment of these two four-day games. Once you enjoy your cricket and what you are doing, I believe the results will take care of itself. So, I am just looking to go out there and enjoy it and play my role for the team and achieve my goals,” he added.
Reflecting on his concussion while fielding during his Test debut, Solozano said he has put that behind him and is staying positive about what’s ahead of him.
“That concussion is totally in the past right now and I am focused on the upcoming games and I am ready to move forward. As I said, that type of injury is very rare in the game and I am moving forward from that and thinking positive,” he explained.
Coming out of his debut tour with the West Indies, Solozano said being mentally tough is key and he said he has been working on that side of his game leading into the four-day series.
“I want to be mentally stronger and going into this four-day season, I have been working on my mental toughness so I can handle tough situations or periods of the game and be able to grind it out or fight it out. So it is about being mentally strong and I think that is the main thing I got from the Test series,” Solozano concluded.