SOUR FORCE

A good day went very bad for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the space of 14 overs. From the safety of 178 for two, they tumbled to 203 for nine by the close of the first day of their final-round West Indies Four-Day Championship match against the Guyana Harpy Eagles, yesterday.
Dazed like a punch-drunk boxer the Red Force batters were, after the steady late blows delivered by Keemo Paul (five for 41), Gudakesh Motie (two for 35) and Demetri Cameron (one for 21) swiftly undid the solid work of Jeremy Solozano and Jason Mohammed.
Mohammed’s dismissal by Cameron close to an hour into the final session sparked an all-too-familiar collapse that saw the Red Force lose seven wickets for 21 runs for no good reason.
Paul and Cameron in their last spells were steady around off-stump, unlike in the first session. But the suspect footwork and fragile confidence of the Red Force batters tipped the scales in the end. Even with the collapses the Red Force have suffered in recent weeks, yesterday’s capitulation raised eyebrows, given the way the day had been going.
True, the loss of Keagan Simmons in the fifth over did not bode well for a batting line-up with a shaky recent history. Simmons was bowled by a full Paul delivery which the left-hander played across, with the score on just six. But Isaiah Rajah, the only change to the team from the loss to the Barbados Pride, forged a stand of 54 with Solozano to ease the early anxiety in the dressing room.
The pair of left-handers were not probed in the consistent fashion that the Red Force top order had been against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the Pride. This helped them settle down.
Harpy Eagles seamers Paul, Niall Smith and Cameron strayed too often in line and were too short, or full in length, to induce a collapse on a pitch that required discipline from the bowlers.
Rajah—off the mark with a boundary off Smith—enjoyed the chance to drive, while Solozano stroked and worked the ball around, taking his usual time. They were shaping to go to lunch but the introduction of Kevin Sinclair’s off-spin dashed their plans, Rajah’s promising 26 cut short as he was trapped lbw, failing to get well forward.
Mohammed came in and though it took him 15 balls to get his first runs, a boundary slapped past point off Veerasammy Permaul got him going. At lunch, the Red Force were 71 for two; a healthy score given the top order’s failures this season.
And after the break, Mohammed and Solozano entrenched themselves. They batted through that middle session although both had escapes. On 31, Mohammed lost concentration, hung his bat at a widish Smith delivery, got an edge and the ball bisected second slip and gully. Later when Solozano was 41, he chased a wide ball that a diving Vishaul Singh at second slip could not cling to.
But the Red Force batters, who kept talking to each other, pushed on to 149 for two at tea. They carried on after the break without fuss until Cameron made the breakthrough for the Harpy Eagles, He got Mohammed (68) to push forward to a delivery outside off-stump which he edged to skipper Leon Johnson at first slip after three hours of batting.
But it was Motie who took the next wicket, Solozano’s five-hour vigil ending when the bowler held a low, firm
return catch, two-handed to his left as the left-hander advanced and drove. It was a disappointing end to an innings that needed to reach three figures to really benefit the Windies hopeful and the Red Force.
At 183 for four, the home team suddenly needed to rebuild. Instead the wickets kept tumbling, Yannic Cariah and Joshua Da Silva becoming lbw victims of Motie and Paul, respectively, with the score on 186. Then Khan sent a catch to Singh at slip at 189 and Bryan Charles and Uthan Muhammad followed at 199. With only Terrance Hinds and Shannon Gabriel left, another long day lies ahead for the Red Force.