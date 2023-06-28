The Ministry of Sport and Community Development on Tuesday sought to address concerns raised by Trinidad and Tobago’s 2008 Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres relay sprint team over the lack of additional rewards for being upgraded to the gold medal because of the disqualification of Jamaica.
In a release, the Ministry, acknowledged the concerns of the relay team but stuck to the incentives policy currently in place. The Olympic quartet was awarded the gold medal 15 years after the Games were held.
In its release, the Ministry stated that, “in the absence of a policy for rewards and recognition, each member of the 4x100 relay team received $500,000 cash and $250,000 in Unit Trust units for their sporting accomplishments in 2008.
In addition, the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago recognised this outstanding achievement by conferring the honour of Chaconia Medal Gold on each member of the relay team.”
The release added: “Under the National Incentives and Rewards Framework, which was (later) developed in consultation with athletes and their national governing bodies, T&T individual athletes are rewarded $1 million for gold medals, $500,000 for silver medals, and $250,000 for bronze medals at the Olympic Games.
According to the policy, T&T athletic teams are awarded $500,000 for gold medals, $250,000 for silver medals, and $125,000 for bronze medals. It is important to note that the members of the 2008 relay team received a total of $750,000 each for their silver medal achievement in 2008. This is more than the $500,000.00 reward currently obtained under the approved National Incentives and Rewards Framework.”
The National Incentives and Rewards Framework was implemented in 2018 as a structured policy for awarding national athletes who have won medals at specific major regional and international competitions.
Even as the National Incentives and Rewards Framework was implemented in 2018, athletes who had medalled between 2015-2017 were also rewarded. The Ministry said: “From time to time, this policy has been revised and expanded to include the CAC Games in 2018, the Special Olympics World Games in 2019, and the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2022.”
The Ministry said it intends to begin consultations in preparation for the review of the National Policy on Sport during the next year. It said, “this will provide an opportunity for athletes, national governing bodies, and other relevant stakeholders to contribute to the process.”
The Ministry also stated that it, “remains committed to honouring our most accomplished and esteemed sportsmen and women as they represent our country with distinction and show the world the true constitution of courage, commitment, perseverance, and grit.”