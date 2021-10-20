Sri Lanka recovered from a nightmare start to record a comprehensive 70-run victory over Ireland yesterday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and book their place in the Super 12s stage of the T20 World Cup.
Both sides came into yesterday’s clash fresh from emphatic wins over Namibia and Netherlands, respectively, but it was 2014 champions Sri Lanka who underlined their credentials, despite a dreadful start with the bat. Wanindu Hasaranga (71 off 47) and Pathum Nissanka (61 off 47) batted magnificently in tandem as Sri Lanka rallied from 8-3 to post 171-7 from their 20 overs.
Ireland’s innings failed to ignite, with captain Andy Balbirnie (41) and Curtis Campher (24) the only players to register double figures against an impressive Sri Lanka bowling attack. Maheesh Theekshana (3-17) showed his class, while Chamika Karunaratne (2-27) and Lahiru Kumara (2-22) picked up two wickets apiece, as Ireland slipped from 85-3 to 101 all out following an extraordinary capitulation.
Ireland enjoyed the dream start; Kusal Perera succumbed to the second ball of the contest, before Dinesh Chandimal (6) and Avishka Fernando (0) perished to the irrepressible Josh Little (4-23), who was not able to replicate Campher’s hat-trick heroics from Monday.
Nissanka and Hasaranga were tasked with leading Sri Lanka’s recovery and they did so magnificently —Hasaranga wrestled back the initiative in the final over of the powerplay, dispatching a forlorn Simi Singh (0-41) for four consecutive fours. The pair contributed to a sensational 123-run partnership as Sri Lanka raced to 130-3 from 15 overs, although Little and Mark Adair (2-35) claimed two wickets apiece to halt their charge in the latter stages.
However, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (21 no off 11) produced a sparkling late cameo, thumping Adair for 10 runs from the final two balls of the innings. Ireland openers Kevin O’Brien (5) and Paul Stirling (7) both fell inside three overs.
Following his exploits with the bat, Hasaranga (1-12) starred with the ball to account for Gareth Delany (2), but Balbirnie and Campher provided some resistance, with a fourth-wicket stand worth 53 runs.
However, Sri Lanka’s disciplined attack restricted Ireland throughout, and Balbirnie’s side succumbed in rather tame fashion following a frenetic finale, as they lost their last seven wickets for just 16 runs in a 34-ball spell.
Wonderful Wiese leads
Namibia to historic win
David Wiese produced a blistering innings to inspire Namibia to a historic first victory at a World Cup, as they preserved their Super 12 qualification hopes with a stunning six-wicket success against Netherlands in Abu Dhabi.
Having been inserted by Namibia, Netherlands appeared in control after posting 164-4, with Max O’Dowd (70 off 56) registering a second consecutive half-century to spearhead the Dutch innings. O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann (35 off 32) compiled a third-wicket stand worth 82, while Scott Edwards (21 no off 11) provided the innings with late impetus, to set Namibia a record run-chase of 165.
Namibia’s reply began positive before a flurry of wickets left them floundering at 52-3 in the 10th over. Nonetheless, a remarkable innings from Wiese (66 no off 40) completely shifted the pendulum. Wiese and Gerhard Erasmus (32 off 22) smashed 93 in 51 balls to move Namibia to the brink, and despite Eramus departing late, JJ Smit (14 off 8) kept his cool as they wrapped up victory with an over to spare.