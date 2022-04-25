Dwight St Hillaire topped the Men’s 400 metres field at the Kentucky Track & Field Invitational, in the United States, on Saturday. The University of Kentucky senior stopped the clock at 46.20 seconds. St Hillaire also competed in the 200, finishing third in 20.38.
At the Crimson Tide Invitational, in Alabama, Ruebin Walters struck gold in the Men’s 110m hurdles in 13.60 seconds. Portious Warren threw the iron ball 17.27 metres for second spot in the Women’s shot put. University of Alabama sprinter Ayla Stanisclaus finished second in the Women’s 100m dash in a wind-assisted 11.43 seconds and 11th overall in the 200 in 24.52.
At the Jesse Owens Track Classic, in Ohio, Eric Harrison captured the Men’s sprint double. The Ohio State University senior won the 100m in a wind-aided 10.11 seconds and the 200 in 20.72.
Another Ohio State student, Leah Bertrand was second in the Women’s 100m in a windy 11.21 seconds and fifth in the 200 in 24.13. Eastern Michigan University senior Alisha St Louis finished third in the Women’s triple jump with a windy 12.35 metres effort. She also had a wind-legal 12.15 jump.
At the Ross Black Open, in New Mexico, Kelsey Daniel topped the Men’s long jump field. The New Mexico Junior College freshman disturbed the sand at a windy 7.82m. South Plains College student Justin Guy finished second in the Men’s 110m hurdles final in a windy 13.71 seconds. New Mexico’s Che Saunders was ninth in 17.37. In the qualifying round, Guy clocked 13.73 and Saunders 14.47.
Wayland Baptist University junior Che Lara finished seventh overall in the Men’s 400m in 48.94 seconds. New Mexico’s Timothy Frederick was 14th fastest in the Men’s 200m in a windy 21.90. Jalen Purcell was second fastest in the men’s 100m heats in a windy 10.17. The West Texas A&M University sprinter, however, did not compete in the final. Guy was 19th overall in a windy 10.77.
At the Red Wolf Open, in Arkansas, Safiya John won the Women’s high jump with a personal best 1.75m clearance. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student won the 100m hurdles in a windy 13.23 seconds. John was fifth overall in the 200m in 25.36. Her Arkansas at Pine Bluff team-mate, Franklyn Stanislaus was seventh fastest in the Men’s 400m in 49.98.
There were three wins for Anson Moses at the Thunderbird Classic, in Kansas. The Cloud County Community College freshman was golden in the Men’s 110m hurdles in a windy 14.64 seconds, the 400 hurdles in 55.59 and the javelin with a 48.54m throw. Moses went over the bar at 1.77m for third spot in the high jump.
Jaydon Moore finished fifth in the Men’s 100m dash in a windy 10.66 seconds. The Northwest Kansas Technical College freshman was tenth fastest in the 200 in a windy 21.90.
At the John Jacobs Invitational, in Oklahoma, Butler Community College sprinter Jerod Elcock picked up Men’s 200m silver in a windy 20.54 seconds. Barton Community College’s Marcus Purcell was 17th fastest in 21.44. Purcell was also 17th in the 100, getting to the line in a windy 10.84.
At the Sun Conference Championships, in Florida, Shikyla Walcott seized silver in the Women’s 100m and 200m events. The Florida Memorial University senior clocked 11.91 in the 100 final and a windy 24.53 in the 200 championship race. In the 200 preliminaries, Walcott got home in a wind-legal 24.73.
In Illinois, Kashief King bagged Illini Invitational Men’s 400m bronze. The University of Illinois sophomore completed his lap of the track in 48.95 seconds.
At the LSU Alumni Gold meet, in Louisiana, Shaquille Singuineau finished fourth in the Men’s shot put with a 16.51m throw. Tamia Badal clocked a windy 13.62 seconds for fourth spot in the women’s 100m hurdles. The University of Central Florida (UCF) sophomore was fifth in the 400 hurdles in one minute, 01.52 seconds.
Kion Benjamin finished tenth overall in the Men’s 100m dash in a windy 10.31 seconds and 14th in the 200 in a windy 21.17. His University of Minnesota team-mate, Akilah Lewis was 20th fastest in the Women’s 100m in a windy 11.55.
Iantha Wright was fourth overall in the Georgia Tech Invitational Women’s 100m dash. The Life University sprinter clocked a personal best 11.60 seconds.
At the MVP Velocity Fest 11 meet, in Kingston, Jamaica, Lebron James finished fourth in the Men’s javelin. The 17-year-old Jamaica College student landed the spear 56.22m.
In Florida, USA, Khalifa St Fort was sixth overall in the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational Women’s 200m in a windy 23.94 seconds. St Fort finished seventh in the 100 in a windy 11.29.
Naomi Campbell got to the line in 11.85 seconds for sixth spot in the Indiana Invitational Women’s 100m dash. The Purdue University junior was seventh overall in the 200 in a windy 24.03.
At the Gibson Invitational, in Indiana, Dominic Cole was sixth fastest in the Men’s 200m. The DePaul University freshman clocked a windy 21.46 seconds.
At the Lindenwood Dick Cochran Invite, in Missouri, Aaron Brewster finished sixth in the Men’s 100m dash in a windy 10.65 seconds. The Northwest Missouri State University sophomore was seventh overall in the 200 in a windy 22.03.
In Arizona, Jeminise Parris finished seventh in the ASU Twilight Collegiate Women’s 100m hurdles final in 14.56 seconds. The Grand Canyon University senior clocked 14.28 in the qualifying round.
At the Musco Twilight meet, in Iowa, University of Iowa student Ianna Roach finished ninth in the Women’s shot put with a 14.70m effort. The throw equalled Roach’s personal best. Iowa Western Community College freshman Antonia Sealy threw 11.83m for 12th spot. Sealy was tenth in the long jump with a windy 5.40m leap. She also jumped a wind-legal 5.05.
At the Michael Johnson Invitational, in Texas, Taejha Badal finished 13th overall in the women’s 100m in a windy 11.57 seconds. The Texas A&M University athlete was 15th fastest in the 200 in a windy 24.14. Texas Christian University (TCU) junior Tatianna Martinez was 17th in the Women’s 400 in 56.14.
In North Carolina, Ako Hislop finished 15th overall in the Aggie Classic Men’s 200m in 21.61 seconds. The Fairleigh Dickinson University senior was 19th fastest in the 100 in 10.66.