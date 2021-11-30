Staying the course

As he was wheeled outdoors for the first time since his life-threatening accident, Tiger Woods welcomed the sight and feel of the sunshine.
After three months confined to a hospital bed, it must have felt like paradise to be able to go outdoors, even if it was not on his own strength.
Yesterday, however, when he faced the media for the first time since his near-fatal car accident in February, Woods was moving on his own. It was a significant step forward given where he was, but still a very small one in the playing career of one of golf’s all-time greats.
The media commentators giving their off-the-cuff comments as Tiger’s press conference proceeded, used words like “resignation” and “uncertainty” to describe what they were seeing and hearing from the man; words never associated with him when he was winning his 15 Major championships.
They speculated as to how much not being able to play the game as he would like would affect the man whose whole life since age three had been built around the sport.
However, something else struck me about Tiger yesterday. He was not fighting with his past. He was facing reality and prepared to play to suit.
“Something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full-time, ever again — but pick and choose,” he told Golf Digest on Monday, adding that he was not “even at the halfway point” of a full recovery.
“After my back fusion, I had to climb Mount Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mount Everest, and that’s okay.”
There was honesty and acceptance in those words. Tiger was not being defeatist. His very presence at the press table; the fact that he has already been able to play 18 holes of some kind of golf is proof again of the immense strength of character he possesses. But he also recognises what has happened to his body.
At one time after his hospitalisation, Woods didn’t know if he would lose his damaged leg, let alone walk again. And as he admitted yesterday, that leg will never be what it was prior to the crash. So being a regular PGA and Majors contender is not something 45-year-old Tiger will be trying to achieve. Those days are past, like the vigour of his youth.
It was good to hear that he had arrived at that point of acceptance. Delusions of grandeur would only prove to be impediments to any joy he could still squeeze out of the game.
He seemed too, to be comforted that he had been able to “climb Everest” one last time at the Masters in 2019. But it was clear from what Woods said yesterday that he did not feel he still had the wherewithal to match that feat again.
That must not have been an easy point to reach for a serial winner such as he. But Tiger’s story can be an object lesson for others.
I have been thinking about the thousands of sports people here, especially the hundreds trying to earn a living through football who have been confined to the sidelines basically since March 2020.
It must be extremely frustrating to watch others getting back to their livelihoods while you cannot, and your bills continue to rise and rise. Out of necessity you have to look for other means of employment, and in some cases, that has meant criminal activity.
The majority of players though have refused to take that crooked road. Still, for those who have not been part of the national team set-up in this period, the feelings of disappointment, frustration, even despair must be strong.
As of now, with Delta dominating the Covid-19 scene, and Omicron threatening to show up, the possibility of a return to competitive team sport action in the near future seems remote.
How many more discouraged players will drop off the scene in this period, only time will reveal. But some attempt must be made by individual sporting bodies and even the Ministry of Sport to document the cases of athlete drop-outs. This will be important in trying to get some of them back.
But for those who have not completely lost interest or become distracted, the Tiger Woods example is one to pay attention to.
It took sheer determination, focus and strong hope for him to overcome his ten back and knee surgeries combined to still win the top prizes in golf. It took all of that courage to walk again after his accident. And even with adjusted expectations, now, Tiger will approach his latest challenge to play properly again with the same commitment.
The message from him to everyone therefore is: Don’t give up. Stay the course, finish your race.