DAYNTE STEWART and Raquelle Dickson were named Players of the Year during Tuesday’s Trinidad & Tobago Volleyball Federation’s virtual annual general meeting.
Nicholas Williams and Natassia Baptiste picked up the junior awards, while Mushtaque Mohammed was nominated to the National Hall Of Fame.
Stewart was in a class by himself this year and was a runaway winner in the race for Male Athlete of the Year. The US-based 21-year-old was this country’s leading scorer at the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Continental Championships in August in Mexico.
Stewart also flew the red, white and black flag at the Pan American Youth Games beach volleyball qualifying tournament in the Dominican Republic and led his school, Indiana Tech Warriors, to their first University National Championship crown in the USA.
Dickson captained the national women’s team in the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Continental Championships in September in Mexico, a couple weeks after being at the helm of the squad which competed at the Under-23 Pan American Cup in the same country.
Williams was picked for both the indoor and beach World Under-21 Championships, but T&T was forced to withdraw from both tournament because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dickson’s teammate, the US-based Baptiste, was voted Best Second Blocker during the Under-23 Pan American Women’s Volleyball Cup in Mexico three months ago.
Former TTVF president Mohammed is currently the president of CAZOVA (Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Federation) as well as the vice-president of NORCECA and an executive vice-president of FIVB (International Volleyball Federation).