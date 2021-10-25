Sticking with Gayle

WI Men’s senior team assistant coach Roddy Estwick says the side is likely to persist with Chris Gayle at number three when they tackle South Africa today in their second Group 1 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup match.
In a disastrous opening game against England - dubbed a replay of the 2016 final - Gayle top-scored with 13 as the WI were scuttled for 55 in under 15 overs while England romped to a six-wicket victory with over 11 overs to spare.
Asked if Gayle could be better utilised in the opening position, Estwick told the media yesterday: “We are asking Chris Gayle to do a role. Chris is very, very experienced. If you look at a lot of the teams, they want to bowl their leg-spinners and we felt that at number three, it gives him a chance to have a match-up against the spin attack.”
Estwick added the self-acclaimed “Universe Boss” had been a wonderful servant for WI cricket.
“We still expect great things from him but he also adds a lot in terms of the dressing-room, in terms of helping the younger players. Sometimes we tend to only look at performances and we tend to think that the numbers don’t match up,” Estwick explained, “But there is a lot more to a cricketer, a lot more to an experienced player “Estwick said Gayle also offered the two-time (2012 & 2016) defending champs an alternative spin option.
“Look at his past, he has done very, very well at the World Cup level and I am sure before the tournament is finished, he will do well again,” Estwick said.
To the suggestion that Roston Chase could be placed at the three spot, Estwick said that Chase doesn’t possess any track record at that slot.
He said the selectors had to contend with the balance and composition of the team, with the squad limited to 15 players.
“The selectors obviously felt that going into the England game that was our best combination,” Estwick reasoned. “We can’t hide behind the fact that we didn’t bat well. It doesn’t matter who played. As a batting unit, we didn’t do well enough. We didn’t do ourselves justice and to start with, if you are going to get bowled out in 14-odd overs in a T20 game, it just tells you we didn’t bat well enough.
But we have got to bounce back. We have got to work hard to get that right and that’s going to be very important for us. We have got to make sure that whoever walks on that park, is ready to, prepared well enough to go and execute the skills; that they have enough confidence in their own ability to do what is needed.”
Estwick added: “one bad game does not a summer make” and said the team had discussed the challenges of the first match with a view to rebounding with an improved performance.
Estwick added that the WI would need to adjust quickly to prevailing pitch conditions at the start and during the game.
“I believe there is enough for both spinners and pacers...It is all about assessing the conditions. The pitch will give you the information and the teams that read that information quickest and execute their skills the better will come out on top because the pitch could always give you the information, the pitches change from day-to-day.“
First ball is 6 a.m.
SQUADS:
WEST INDIES – Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
SOUTH AFRICA – Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton De Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.