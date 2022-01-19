SUPER BIRD was among 51 horses declared yesterday to compete when horse racing continues Saturday at Rosa Park, Arima.
There will be eight events during the second round of the Arima Race Club’s (ARC) 2022 Season and the 2020 Champion Juvenile is in the field for the third race.
Super Bird, runner-up in the Sian’s Gold Sprint to start the season on January 8, is expected to face five fellow 80-60 rated horses over 1,200 metres around 2 p.m. The field for the second feature also includes News Flash and Signal Note.
The main attraction will be the Mid Summer Classic, an 1,800-metre contest for West Indian-bred four-year-olds. This one-off race is being staged as a result of the “real” Midsummer Classic, middle jewel of the prestigious three-year-old Triple Crown series, being cancelled last year after six months of action were lost owing to Covid-19.
The ARC had decided to switch the “Midsummer” to the turf last year, so Saturday’s feature will be run on the lawn. The field of ten is headed by Just Exhale and Stroke Of Luck, the horses which won the Guineas and Trinidad Derby Stakes, usually the first and final legs of the Triple Crown.
Patta Patta and Soca Symphony, the third and fourth-placed finishers, respectively, in the Derby, are also in Saturday’s line up, and like Stroke Of Luck and Kobe, they will be racing for the first time on the surface. Also included is Coup D’Etat, who has won her last three starts, as well as Game Changer and Alani, who both have two wins and a second from their last three.
The Grade One affair will be the sixth event on the programme and is billed to take place at 3.45 p.m., three hours after the gates are scheduled to be sprung for the day’s opener.
Here are the runners, weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 12.45 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 30 & LOWER – 1200 Metres - $12,650. 1. THE SPOKESMAN 58 K. Khelawan; 2. EL CHAPO 47 K. Razack; 3. COMANDANTE 56.5 B. Boodramsingh; 4. LADY HAMILTON 57.5 T. Phillips; 5. FULFILL 49.5 R. Balgobin; 6. TRUSTY ROSE 51 R. Jadoo.
RACE 2 – 1.20 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 45-30 – 1100 Metres (TURF) – $12,650. 1. UNO MAS 55.5 T. Phillips; 2. DAVINCI CODE 56.5 R. Jadoo; 3. MARVEL VIGOR 56.5 D. Khelawan; 4. WITH HONORS 57.5 B. Boodramsingh; 5. ZHILIANG 54.5 N. Mohammed; 6. MARCONI 58.5 K. Khelawan.
RACE 3 – 1.55 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 80-60 – 1200 Metres - $16,100. 1. NEWS FLASH 57 S. Balroop; 2. SIGNAL NOTE 55.5 D. Khelawan; 3. SUPER BIRD 50.5 B. Boodramsingh; 4. CITY OF GOLD 49.5 N. Mohammed; 5. DESERT DANCER 57 R. Ali; 6. KHALEESI 50.5 R. Balgobin.
RACE 4 – 2.30 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 60-45 – 1350 Metres - $16,100. 1. WANG CHUNG 55.5 K. Santo; 2. STAR OF WONDER 58.5 T. Phillips; 3. MANO 48 K. Razack; 4. PAWAN PUTRA 56.5 R. Jadoo; 5. LA REINE 54 S. Balroop; 6. FAST’N’FURIOUS 58.5 T. Phillips; 7. SUNSET CLOUD 55.5 N. Samaroo.
RACE 5 – 3.05 - WEST INDIAN-BRED 3 Y.O. MAIDENS – 1200 Metres - $12,650. 1. SOCA HARMONY 54 B. Boodramsingh; 2. SMOKING HEELS 54 T. Phillips; 3. PRINCESS ARUNA 54 R. Ali; 4. AMICABLE KATE 54 N. Flavenney; 5. TOP OF THE GAME 54 K. Santo; 6. MAGICAL WORLD 54 S. Balroop; 7. BLUE AGAVE 57 R. Jadoo; 8. ALPHA CENTAURI 54 N. Mohammed.
RACE 6 – 3.45 - MID SUMMER CLASSIC (DEFERRED) (GRADE I) – WEST INDIAN-BRED 4 Y.O. – 1800 Metres (TURF) - $40,000. 1. SCHWARZENEGGER 57 N. Flavenney; 2. KOBE 57 D. Khelawan; 3. SOCA SYMPHONY 54 R. Jadoo; 4. STROKE OF LUCK 57 B. Boodramsingh; 5. ALANI 54 K. Santo; 6. GAME CHANGER 54 S. Balroop; 7. PATTA PATTA 54 R. Ali; 8. COUP D’ETAT 54 Rico Hernandez; 9. JUST EXHALE 57 N. Mohammed; 10. PASSIONATE 54 N. Samaroo.
RACE 7 – 4.20 - WEST INDIAN-BRED 4 Y.O. & OVER MAIDENS – 1100 Metres (TURF) - $12,650. 1. ZELDA 48 R. Balgobin; 2. BREAKTHROUGH 49 N. Flavenney; 3. GOLD FOR JOHN 49 Rico Hernandez; 4. TEQUILA SONRISE 52 B. Boodramsingh; 5. PRINCE CONNOR 52 K. Santo; 6. TWITTER KING 57 S. Balroop; 7. COUNTRY SIGN 49 D. Khelawan; 8. MY PLEASURE 49 R. Jadoo.
RACE 8 – 5.00 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 40-25 – 1200 Metres - $12,650. 1. CACTUS TREASURE 54.5 D. Blackman; 2. PERFECT SAINT 55 N. Mohammed; 3. SMOOTH SAILING 58.5 D. Khelawan; 4. CHANGE MAKER 56.5 N. Flavenney; 5. WHY KAPALUA 55.5 S. Balroop; 6. MANOS ARIBA 56 R. Balgobin; 7. PRICE ALERT 54.5 K. Santo; 8. PURE STRIKE 58.5 T. Phillips.