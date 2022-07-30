THE New South Wales Swift are confident of having Trinidadian shooter Samantha Swift available for the 2023 season and have retained her for the upcoming season of Australia’s Suncorp Netball Super League.
Wallace missed the 2022 season due to injury, But has had surgery and is expected to be ready for the new season. But Wallace’s return has meant that goal-shoot and Australian Kelly Singleton, has had to make way and has not been offered a new contract.
Wallace, 28, has been the Swifts top shooter since joining the Swifts in 2017, after a season in England with Hertfordshire Mavericks. She has been her team main scorer for every season she has played and also among the top three scorers in Australia every completed season she played. Carried by her prolific shooting, the Swifts had won two Suncorp Netball Super League title in three years prior to her injury.
Wallace went down in the final 10 minutes of the March 26, 2022 season-opening match, with what appeared to be a knee injury. She was taken to hospital immediately after the game where scans were conducted and confirmed the injury.
The NSW Swifts later confirmed Wallace suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The loss of their main shooter saw 2021 champions Swift struggling before eventually finishing the season in fifth spot.
After Wallace was injured, the Swifts subsequently announced 18-year-old academy product Sophie Fawns as Wallace’s permanent replacement for the 2022 Super Netball season. Fawns, one of brightest prospects in both NSW and Australian netball, took the opportunity well and showed enough to retain a first team spot. That meant there was no contract for another prospected Singleton among the Swift’s 10 contracted players.
A former Swift junior and training partner, Singleton, 24, had already had two senior caps and was elevated to the Swift’s senior team prior to Wallace’s injury. Head coach Briony Akle thanked Singleton for her contribution in 2022.
“Kelly was thrown in the deep end when we lost Sam Wallace, but she grew into her role and it was wonderful to work with her,” Akle said. “While she is obviously very disappointed not to be included in our main roster next season, this does not mean it’s the end.”
“This was an exceptionally difficult decision for us to make and we are providing Kelly the necessary support to make the best decision when it comes to her next steps, which will be her decision. No matter what she decides, Kelly will always be a part of the Swifts and the Club’s proud Alumni. She is a proud NSW junior who grew up supporting the team and she made her dream come true.”