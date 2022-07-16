Switching focus

Disappointed with their performances at the World Athletics Championships here in Eugene, Oregon, USA, Trinidad and Tobago athletes Portious Warren and Jerod Elcock have switched focus to the July 28 to August 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Late on Friday, Elcock clocked 10.22 seconds for sixth spot in the second of seven men’s 100 metres heats. The 23-year-old sprinter was 34th overall, and did not progress to the semis.
“I’ll just put this meet behind me,” Elcock told the Sunday Express. “I’m planning to regroup, refocus and get ready for the other meets. For Commonwealth, I’ll be competing in the 100.”
Elcock will also be on show in the 4x100m relay in Birmingham.
“We’re a new group of sprinters coming up. Recently, T&T got the gold medal for the 4x1 at the 2008 Olympics. As the new group, we intend to take over and make our country proud. For the Commonwealth Games, we’re going to put ourselves on the podium. We’re going in with a strong mindset.”
Elcock, winner of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) outdoor 200m title in May, has graduated from Butler Community College.
“My goal is to run some faster times and try to go pro.”
Elcock has a personal best of 10.03 seconds. The Queen’s Royal College old boy also has a wind-assisted 9.92 run to his name. Legal sub-10 sprinting would need to be added to Elcock’s resume if he is to make an impact at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
“Just to go back to the drawing board, get stronger and prepare for next season. We also have World Indoors again next year and World Relays, so it’s just to regroup and come back stronger and faster.”
Warren’s 16.65 metres throw, late on Friday, was not good enough for a top-12 finish in the women’s shot put qualifying event and a berth in the final. She finished 25th.
“For Commonwealth, I definitely want to get on the podium,” Warren told the Sunday Express. “When I look at my ranking, I’m ranked in the top four/top five. It’s just making sure I don’t let that get to my head, but going out there, executing, and doing what it is I know I’m capable of.”
At last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Warren finished 11th in the final with an 18.32m effort. In the qualifying competition, she threw a personal best 18.75. The Olympic outing was a huge success for Warren, in stark contrast to the Oregon22 experience.
“I think it’s more so in preparation,” said Warren, “in terms of being there mentally and just finding a way to dig deep and challenge and bring out that extra person in you that could get the job done. Sometimes you fall on your back, but it’s all about looking up and using that to move forward.
“My major goal for Worlds next year,” she continued, “is getting on the podium, as it was for this year. I still have Commonwealth and NACAC Championships, so hopefully I could get back in the lab and get things together when I need it the most.”
Warren has not yet hit the 18-metre mark this season. Her best 2022 throw to date is 17.84.
“It’s me not being stable with my technique,” the Toco thrower explained, “as I started the year with the glide, then the step back, and then I had some issues with my wrist. It’s trying to figure out what works for me.”
After press time, last night, Michelle-Lee Ahye competed in the sixth women’s 100m first round heat. The T&T sprint star was bidding for a berth in the semis, which start at 8.33 tonight (TT time). The final takes place at 10.50.
T&T quarter-miler Dwight St Hillaire has been drawn in lane five for the fourth of six men’s 400m first round heats. He faces the starter at 2.29 this afternoon. The race will also feature American Champion Allison, Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, Belgian Dylan Borlee and Italy’s Davide Re. The top three finishers will qualify automatically for Wednesday’s semi-final round.