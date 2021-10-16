SYSTEM NOT WORKING

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has begun a review of the Professional Cricket League franchise system.
Speaking at a “Let’s Rally—T/20 World Cup” webinar hosted by the University of Trinidad and Tobago yesterday, CWI vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow said the franchise system had not translated into success at the international level and that the regional body will assess the current programme with the view to making improvements.
He said while some progress had been made, “we have realised the franchise system as it is would not translate to success at the international level, and that has been proven by our players from that same franchise system”.
Speaking of some of the advantages of the system, Shallow said: “We started this franchise system about six or seven years ago. We have had tremendous gains, employing some 90 players plus staff. Professional cricketers are being paid monthly. We have those players playing cricket full-time. It was a remarkable step in the right direction.”
However, he said players coming out of the franchise system were still not showing the desired consistency at the international level. “Following our four-day or Super50 tournament where players performed, they then move to the international level and then you can see the significant gap. So, we need to improve that franchise system so by the time our players leave there, they are closer to the international standard or what is required at the international level for consistent performance,” Shallow explained. With that in mind, he revealed: “We have started a review and we have had a couple of meetings so far.”
‘Committee has been set up’
He also confirmed that “a committee has been set up with some distinguished people from across the region to review that system and to ensure that things are put in place so that not only would the franchise system produce more complete cricketers, but also ensure it is more sustainable financially and otherwise.”
CWI is also in the process of reviewing its selection criteria and policy. That policy had recently come under public scrutiny following criticism in several quarters of the squad selected to defend the ICC T20 World Cup title. That tournament officially starts in Oman today with two qualifying matches.
Commenting on those criticisms, Shallow said CWI had no issue engaging in a discourse about selection.
“One of the things we have set out to do since 2019 is increase fan engagement. Our fans are carrying West Indies cricket and there have been comments about selection, so there is interest in West Indies cricket,” he said.
“When a team is selected everyone has an opinion and we are happy with that. So, we have to engage them, and social media presents these opportunities to get feedback because, as administrators, we won’t have all the answers, and it is important to have that transparency so that they know and understand the decisions made on a daily basis,” Shallow explained.
“So, we believe engaging fans will improve our cricket, and we will hopefully integrate some of the feedback from time to time and hopefully, by the end of the day, we can improve cricket,” he added.