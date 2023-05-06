Trinidad and Tobago men’s beach football team will take on Panama tomorrow to begin the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship (CBSC) which takes place in the Bahamas.
Twelve teams are vying to lift the trophy and the top two teams will qualify for the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
Headlining the list are defending champions El Salvador, who captured the crown in 2021 when they defeated the United States in the Final.
T&T, playing in their sixth Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship, are in Group C along with the United States, Panama and the Dominican Republic. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, along with the top two third-place finishers.
T&T are coached by Chad Appoo and warmed up for the tournament with a fourth place finish at last month’s ANOC World Beach Soccer Games Qualifiers in El Salvador. Appoo has named an experienced 14-man squad, including two reserves. The team consists of captain Jesse Bailey, Omri Baird, Shallun Bobb, Zane Coker (goalkeeper), Jabari Gray (goalkeeper/vice-captain), Akinola Gregory, Shane Hospedales, Jay-son Joseph, Hakeem King, Kareem Perry, Jordan Riley and Kevon Williams. Reserves: Anderson Peters and Kairon Joseph.