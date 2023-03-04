TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-16 male tennis players were edged in the final of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup yesterday in Guatemala.
Needing to win just the last match of the tournament to advance to tackle the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the qualifying round next month, Kale Dalla Costa and Zachery Byng were beaten 6-3, 6-1 in doubles by their Puerto Rican opponents.
Byng had provided a dream start with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph, but then two-time defending Junior Player of the Year Dalla Costa, who won both singles and doubles in this country’s other three fixtures, only managed one game in the battle of No. 1 players.
The team, which also included Tobagonian Jordell Chapman and was coached by Kino Francis, had beaten both Aruba and Suriname 3-0 in the round-robin stage, and took out Guatemala 2-1 in Friday’s semi-finals.
After being edged 2-1 by Costa Rica in the girls’ equivalent competition on Thursday, T&T won 3-0 twice over the last two days to secure fifth place in the Junior Billie Jean Cup event.
Jordane Dookie did not drop a game to secure fifth yesterday, after Cameron Wong had won the opening match in the fixture against El Salvador 1-6, 6-3, 10/4.
The two came back just before press time to claim the doubles 6-0, 7-6 (7/3).
Dookie had prevailed 6-0, 6-3 and returned with the assistance of Em-Miryam Campbell- Smith to complete a sweep of St Lucia 6-2, 6-2 on Friday, after Wong had drawn first blood 6-3, 6-2.
T&T had beaten Curacao 3-0 in the round-robin stage, but ended up second in Group D after a 2-1 defeat by the Puerto Ricans, who were battling the Costa Ricans in yesterday’s final.
The two top male and female teams from next month’s qualifying tournament will advance to battle against the top teams from the other confederations in the main draw in the second half of the year.