TRINIDAD and Tobago’s boys failed to earn the final place on the podium when the curtain fell on the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis competition Saturday in El Salvador.
The 14 and under trio, coached by local legend Larry Yearwood, were beaten 2-1 by Dominican Republic for the bronze medal, after going down by the same score when the two teams met in the round-robin stage when the tournament served off five days earlier.
With Saturday’s third place playoff already decided after T&T lost both singles matches, Jordell Chapman and Kale Dalla Costa added some respectability to the final score by winning the doubles 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) over Marcos Cordoba and Isaac Guerrero.
The Tobagonian Chapman only managed one game in the opening match against Erik Schleich and then Dalla Costa, who played unbeaten in singles in the round-robin stage, lost for the second straight time in the knockout phase -- 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to Guerro.
Daniel Rahaman remained on the bench and it was the first time in five fixtures in the tournament that former national champ Yearwood did not use all three players.
After losing their opening fixture on Monday, T&T brushed aside Bermuda 3-0 the day after to advance to the knockout stage, and then stunned El Salvador by the same margin on Thursday to reach the semi-finals.
Naomi Mohammed surrendered three games and Brianna Harricharan lost just one as T&T’s girls won both singles matches against Dominican Republic Saturday to finish in seventh place.
The duo, coached by former top player Trevine Sellier, had failed to reach the knockout stage after losing 3-0 to Guatemala and 2-1 against Honduras in the round-robin stage.
T&T ended the tournament with two straight victories, as they had beaten Suriname 2-1 in their first fixture in the playoff series for seventh place on Friday.
The Guatemalans lifted both trophies as their boys beat the Bahamas 2-1 and their girls swept Costs Rica 3-0 in the finals to earn tickets to face Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months.
The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16.
Selected play-off results:
GIRLS—3rd place:
Puerto Rico bt El Salvador 2-1.
5th place—Honduras bt Bahamas 3-0.
8th place—Suriname bt
Dominican Republic 2-1.
BOYS—5th place: El Salvador bt
United States Virgin Islands 2-0.
7th place—Costa Rica bt Honduras 2-0.
9th place—Bermuda bt Barbados 2-0.
11th place—Puerto Rico bt Panama 2-1.
Suriname placed 13th.