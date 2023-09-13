IT was another nightmare day for the Trinidad and Tobago players in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters Tournament Tuesday in Mexico.
After Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Makeda Bain combined to win just one game in their opening matches when the 14 and under tournament served off the day before, they managed just one more Tuesday.
Campbell-Smith, who had taken the game on Monday, notched both in her 6-1, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Valentina Obregon, the player from Costa Rica who is only ranked two places ahead of her in COTECC.
And in the other round-robin group (A), Bain failed to trouble the scorer for the second straight day when she came up against COTECC’s top-ranked player Alison Oliva of Guatemala.
The boys and girls ranked in the top four in COTECC by the middle of last month were selected to participate, along with four from each gender chosen by the confederation.
Campbell-Smith was ranked fourth at the cut-off date but has dropped one spot since, while Bain, who has been climbing steadily up the ladder in the last few months and is one place behind, was drafted in when two of the invited players withdrew recently.
After going down 6-1, 6-2 in their opening match in doubles on Monday, the duo was beaten 6-0, 6-1 by Daniela Castillo of the Dominican Republic and singles favourite Hanne Estrada of Mexico.
The round-robin stage of singles and the doubles events were scheduled to conclude yesterday, and the mixed doubles event and the knockout draw in singles will take place over the next two days.
It is the third year in succession that T&T are being represented in this competition after no one had ever qualified or been invited before.
Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie were the first players to fly the red, white and black flag in 2021, and Kale Dalla Costa also qualified and competed last year.
Campbell-Smith and Bain are the only players from the English-speaking Caribbean involved in the prestigious competition this time.