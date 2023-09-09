A good start could prove key to Trinidad and Tobago when facing El Salvador tonight in their second 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League match at the Estadio Jorge Gonzalez in San Salvador, from 10.10 p.m.
T&T arrived in San Salvador feeling confident with three points following a 1-0 home victory over Curacao. The hero for the Soca Warriors was 19-year-old Nathaniel James, who scored on his senior team debut.
Meanwhile, El Salvador fell 2-0 to Guatemala in their opening match, also on Thursday night. Anything less than a victory for the home team would certainly complicate their road to the next stage. And they can be expected to forcibly try to press home advantage.
US-based midfielder Neveal Hackshaw believes one of the keys for T&T will be to have a good start to the match.
“Start the game like how we finished the last game,” Hackshaw stated. “I think if we start like that and keep a good momentum, it will be better.”
Hackshaw was instrumental to the Soca Warriors’ efforts from central midfield against Curacao and said it took some patience to get the victory.
“We played together, weathered the storm, and even though we started off on the back foot, we eventually grew in the second half, played to our strengths and did what it took to get the three points,” Hackshaw explained.
It might well be a strategy again for the Soca Warriors tonight.