Trinidad and Tobago will host four limited overs matches when India visit the Caribbean in July.
Yesterday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the full home series schedule which will also see visits by Bangladesh and New Zealand.
The Queen’s Park Oval will host all three matches of the One-Day International (ODI) series against the Indians, while the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) will stage the first T20 International. India will also play two T20Is at Warner Park in St Kitts and another three at the Broward County Cricket Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, USA.
However, the June 16-August 21 international season in the Caribbean will begin when Bangladesh tour from June 16 to July 16. They will face West Indies in two Test matches in Antigua and St Lucia as part of the ICC World Test Championship.
The two Tests will be followed by three T20Is and three CG United ODIs in Dominica and Guyana. The first two T20Is will see a return to international cricket at the fully refurbished Windsor Park, where international cricket is being hosted for the first time since the hurricane damage of 2017.
The Bangladesh home series will conclude with the third T20I and then three CG United ODIs at the Guyana National Stadium. The international season climaxes with New Zealand’s white-ball tour of the Caribbean, which has been rescheduled from 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are delighted to announce the match schedule for the men’s international calendar at home for the rest of the year. We know our supporters will be delighted with the news that the matches are being played all across the region as well as those living in the USA will be able to see their favourite players in action,” said Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI.
“This is the busiest year of cricket ever in the West Indies,” he continued. “In January we hosted Ireland and England in white-ball formats, and also successfully staged the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022, which featured 16 teams traversing the region. We also witnessed the Apex Test Series, against England, which West Indies won in great style and with real fight.”
Grave added: “The upcoming summer is expected to feature 30 days of top-quality entertainment for our fans as we look ahead to hosting three teams of differing styles in all three formats, which will sure to whet the appetite. We are mindful that Covid-19 is still present, and we again want to thank the various Governments and other stakeholders who have worked with us to ensure the matches will be played in a safe environment.”