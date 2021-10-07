THE Trinidad and Tobago girls finished sixth and seventh in singles in the COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 and under Masters Tournament yesterday in Acapulco, Mexico.
Three days after losing to Margaux Bortran in the round-robin group stage, Jordane Dookie was beaten 6-3, 6-0 when they clashed for fifth place.
The Under-18 champion of last year’s Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament had beaten the Guatemalan in consecutive weeks en route to the finals of both tournaments in the two-leg COTECC circuit in the Dominican Republic two months ago.
After brushing aside Isabella Estrada 6-1, 6-1 for third place in Group B on Monday, Cameron Wong only surrendered one game to the Mexican this time in their battle to avoid the cellar place in the eight-player competition.
Both T&T players went on to lose in the first round of mixed doubles, but then prevailed later in the night in the classification draw, and they will clash for fifth place when the six-day tournament concludes today.
Dookie has already beaten Wong twice in this tournament – in girls’ doubles on Monday night and in the first round of singles classification on Wednesday.
Dookie and Guatemalan Santiago Ovalle edged Botran and Andres Rendon of El Salvador 3-6, 6-3, 10/7 after going down 6-3, 6-1 against Guatemalan Carlota Balseiro and Gianluca Mondini of El Salvador in their battle for a place in the semi-finals.
After losing 6-1, 6-3 against second-seeded Mexicans Marcia Chacon and Diego Alcala, Wong and Alvaro Perez of Dominican Republic took down Estrada and Ronaldo Cottom of Guatemala to advance to today’s fifth-place playoff.
The T&T players have already captured medals in the tournament as Dookie combined with Balseiro for silver and Dookie picked up bronze with the assistance of Bortan – in doubles on Tuesday night.
Singles, doubles and mixed doubles points will be counted when the top four male and female players are selected for the America’s Cup in Florida, USA, in December, at the end of today’s play.
The top four ranked male and female players in COTECC as well as four other boys and girls picked by the Confederation were selected to participate in this tournament about a month ago.
Former COTECC No.1 player Wong and Dookie were ranked third and fourth, respectively, at that time, but they have each dropped two places since.