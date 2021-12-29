T&T players in demand

Covid-19 may have stumped cricket in Trinidad and Tobago for the almost two years but it hasn’t stopped the Red Force cricketers from excelling on the world stage.
While there hasn’t been any local cricket played since March 2020, T&T’s players continued to be in high demand at all levels of West Indies cricket in 2021 with five players making their international debut in the past 13 months and Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath believes those players will make an impact with the regional team in years to come.
The debutants from Trinidad include left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, right-arm fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip, opening batter Jeremy Solozano and wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva.
The 23-year-old Da Silva got the ball rolling for the T&T boys earning a Test cap against New Zealand in December 2021 and making his ODI debut in Bangladesh in January this year.
Hosein, 28, got his chance in the ODI team on the Bangladesh tour before earning a place in the T20 side in July and eventually going onto the play in the T20 World Cup. Then came the 25-year-old Phillip, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in March before Seales bust onto the scene in his Test debut as a 19-year-old against South Africa in June.
The 26-year-old Solozano was the last of the T&T players to earn a West Indies call-up at the senior level, getting his Test cap last month against Sri Lanka. Added to that group are the West Indies regulars who include Shannon Gabriel, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran.
Jason Mohammed and Ravi Rampaul were also called on by West Indies this year with the latter being called up to the T20 team for the World Cup and Mohammed captaining the white-ball team in Bangladesh at the start of the year. Kjorn Ottley also got the nod on the ODI team for the Bangladesh trip in the absence of some of the West Indies senior players.
So 15 T&T players answered the call to serve West Indies cricket during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. “It was quite pleasing to see quite a few Trinidad and Tobago players being selected on West Indies teams throughout the year and these players would have been in the T&T set-up for a while,” said Bassarath.
Of the players making their debut, the TTCB boss added: “They had the opportunity to address the selectors (through the Best v Best games) and I think they will make a big contribution to West Indies cricket in the future.
“They are very focussed on what they want to do and I want to take this opportunity to congratulate those who would have made their debut in the different formats of the game and I am quite sure they are going to continue represent the Red, White and Black and make us proud on the international stage.”
Bassarath noted that one of the goals of the TTCB is to unearth and nurture players who can go on to play for West Indies and make an impact on the international stage and he noted that the final product represents a welcome return on the TTCB investments over the years.
“Players like (Nicholas) Pooran or (Kirstan) Kallicharan would have come through from the Under-13 level all the way up to the senior team. All the players who are playing now for T&T and for West Indies would have come through our age-group system so I think we would have received the rewards for those investments,” noted Bassarath.
“It is always very pleasing to know that we would have had these players taking part in our youth tournaments and that our programme is working and I believe we have gotten dividends from that investment and it will continue to pay off because we expect bigger things from these younger players who are now stepping into the national senior level,” he concluded.