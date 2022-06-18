Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s Under-20 football team arrived in Honduras on Friday ahead of their CONCACAF Under-20 Championship Group F clash against Haiti, which takes place today with a 6 p.m. kick-off, at the Estadio Morazan in San Pedro Sula.
Coach Angus Eve, providing an update on the team ahead of the match, revealed that goalkeeper Tristan Edwards has come into the team to replace Rushon Sandy in the final squad.
“Sandy had Covid-like symptoms and didn’t train for three to four days so Triston had to replace him,” said Eve, who revealed it was a ‘hectic’ day on Friday, following a five-hour delay in their arrival to Honduras.
“There was a problem with the flight so we had the guys in the airport for like five hours. No fault of anybody here. We are here and everybody is safe. We just have one guy with a niggly injury but other than that we are in good spirits,” he added.
It will be the first ever U-20 encounter between the two nations, as T&T begin the quest to reach their third FIFA Men’s Under-20 World Cup, while Haiti are trying to qualify for their first.