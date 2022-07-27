T&T to host CYG ’23

SIGNED, SEALED...: Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) and Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) president Diane Henderson, from left, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Dame Louise Martin, Minister of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) Shamfa Cudjoe and TTOC vice- president Annette Knott celebrate the confirmation of this country’s status to host the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.