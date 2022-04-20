Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s football team has been drawn in Group B after CONCACAF yesterday conducted the official draw for the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship (CWC).
The tournament is scheduled to be played in Monterrey, Mexico, between July 4-18 and will serve as the qualification tournament to the FIFA Women’s World Cup (FWWC) 2023 while the champions will qualify directly to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The region’s best eight participating national teams were divided into four pots based on the FIFA Women’s Ranking of June 2021. The T&T women are in group alongside Canada, Costa Rica and Panama while Group A consists of the United States, Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti.
After the round-robin group stage play, the top two teams in each group will move on to the semi-finals and will qualify directly to the Women’s World Cup (four teams). Meanwhile, the third-placed teams in each group will qualify for a Women’s World Cup Intercontinental playoff (two teams).
The semi-finals, final and third-place match will be played in a single elimination format, with the champions qualifying for both the 2024 Paris Olympics and the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup, to be held in 2024. The runners-up and third-place teams will also square off in a CONCACAF Olympic play-in series, scheduled for September 2023. The winners of that play-in series will also qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.
The complete match schedule will be announced by CONCACAF in the coming days. T&T reached this stage of the Championship after a late equaliser by Lauryn Hutchinson gave them a 2-2 draw against Guyana last WEEK Tuesday at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago, which was good enough to guarantee that they topped the group and qualified for the next phase.