Stafanie Taylor and Chedean Nation have both been ruled out of today’s series decider against South Africa after suffering injuries during the third match of the series on Thursday.
Taylor is currently undergoing the return to play protocols after suffering a concussion in the third game, while Nation is out with a neck injury sustained while attempting to stop a boundary.
Despite the loss of Taylor and Nation, the West Indies women are still confident of coming out on top in the series, which is currently tied at 1-1 .
The West Indies have had a decent tour of South Africa so far, with different players stepping up at different times during the series and they will be hoping to continue that trend today in the series decider. According to Kycia Knight, who scored a half-century in the team’s loss in the third match last week, “Everyone needs to step up in this final ODI.”
“It is also going to be crucial for us to be very clinical in all three aspects, not just in the batting department but in the fielding and bowling as well to help us come out on top tomorrow,” she said.
South Africa posted 299 in the third game thanks to a century from opener Laura Wolvaardt and Knight said the WI will have to step up with the ball and in the field to contain the South African batting in the final match.
“We will have to utilise those two new balls up front and the fielding department will really need to help the bowlers there (to restrict the scoring). Some opportunities went abegging in the last three ODIs and I think we really need to clean up in the field and that can really put pressure on the South African batters,” said Knight.
However, she also believes the team is getting better heading into the World Cup and that “a lot of learning has taken place and a lot of maturity has been shown in the batting and bowling department for sure”.
“That is good for us heading into the World Cup,” she concluded.
Meanwhile, Shemaine Cambelle also thinks the West Indies women have made some gains ahead of the World Cup saying: “I think for the series so far, there has been a lot of positives to be gained, so I think we’ve just got to carry on with that positive belief and self-confidence and stick to the plans.”
In terms of who will fill the void left by Taylor and Nation today, Shamilia Connell said: “Various players have stepped up throughout the series so we don’t have to depend on one or two players.”
“The team is well rounded and anybody will be able to step up for any position,” she added.