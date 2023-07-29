Top Caribbean road cyclist Teniel Campbell continued to fly the Trinidad and Tobago flag high in France, finishing 80th in the gruelling seventh stage of the Tour De France Femmes yesterday, to move up to 102 in the overall standings with one stage to go.
The 25-year-old Campbell, representing Australian team Jayco Alula, finished the 90 km mountain course from Lannemezan to Tourmalet 25 minutes, 17 seconds behind winner Demi Vollering, who had a time of two hours 52 minutes 43 seconds.
The riders started at an elevation of 451 metres with the finish line at 2,110. The cyclists also had to endure a 17km climb to the finish line.
Vollering’s victory put her in a strong position to win the yellow jersey. Dutchwoman Vollering powered through the mountain-top fog and now leads the overall standings by one minute 50 seconds from Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma with only the individual time trial left.
“I went full gas to the finish. I felt good. I kept pushing,” Vollering said. “I was nervous and the whole team was behind me and told me I could do it.” Vollering had been seventh heading into stage seven - a minute behind previous race leader and Worx team-mate Lotte Kopecky and 12 seconds drift of defending champion Annemiek Van Vleuten.
The trio were part of the group that pulled clear on the first of two tough climbs before Niewiadoma broke away in the final foggy 17km ascent of the Tourmalet.
Vollering and compatriot Van Vleuten initially declined to chase the leader in a tense stand-off before the former attacked on the approach to the skiing village of La Mongie.
Vollering reeled in Niewiadoma with six kilometres remaining and summoned enough energy to get herself over the line.