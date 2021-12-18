TEAM TTO’s Cherelle Thompson finished in 40th position out of 60 in the women’s 50 metres butterfly at the FINA 15th World Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships at the Etihad Arena yesterday in Abu Dhabi.
Meanwhile, top local swimmer Dylan Carter was expected to line up in the men’s 50m butterfly today from 2:09 a.m., the event in which the 25-year-old won a bronze medal at the last edition of the Championships in Hangzhou, China back in 2018.
Back to yesterday, Thompson, 41st at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the women’s 50m freestyle, placed fourth in heat three of seven at the state-of-the-art facility.
Second at the half-way mark, the 29-year-old faded to fourth, stopping the clock at 28.97 seconds, behind Aruba’s Elisabeth Timmer who pulled away from the rest of the field and posted 27.58, with Antigua and Barbuda’s Samantha Roberts (28.36) and Armenia’s Varsenik Manucharyan (28.79) also ahead of her.
Madagascar’s Antsa Rabejaona (29.13), St Lucia’s Mikaili Charlemagne (29.16), Ghana’s Nubia Adjei (29.63), Brunei’s Ayah Binrajab (30.65) and Mozambique’s Denise Donelli (30.77) rounded out that heat.
Thompson’s next and final splash comes in her pet event, the women’s 50m free tomorrow morning.
Today, Carter will line up in lane three of heat ten of 11 in the men’s 50m fly preliminaries.
Great Britain’s Benjamin Proud, the 2017 champion in the event, will swim out of lane zero, with Poland’s Jakub Majerski going in one, alongside Norway’s Nicholas Lia (two), Brazilian Nicholas Santos, the defending champion in the event (four), Italy’s Thomas Ceccon (five), Russian Swimming Federation (RSF) Roman Shevliakov (six), the Netherlands’ Jesse Puts (seven) and South Africa’s Bradley Tandy (eight). Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin rounds out that heat.
Carter rued his luck after placing ninth in the 100m butterfly Friday and vowed to make amends in his preferred shorter butterfly event, even scratching from the men’s 50m free heats yesterday to concentrate on that 50m fly.
Carter was originally entered to participate in the 100m free also tomorrow morning but depending on whether he qualifies for the 50m fly final later that morning, the 2018 Commonwealth Games 50m butterfly silver medallist may decide to forego that event just like he did the 50m free.
The youngest of Team TTO’s three-member squad, Nikoli Blackman will complete this country’s participation at the Worlds with his second and last event, the men’s 1500m freestyle on the sixth and final day of the competition on Tuesday.